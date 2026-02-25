'BJP is a private limited company': Why Alankar Agnihotri launched rival party RAM

Former Bareilly city magistrate Alankar Agnihotri is gearing up to contest the assembly elections after floating a new party called RAM (Rashtriya Adhikar Morcha). He claims his party will form the government in Uttar Pradesh and that workers from the RSS and BJP are already rallying behind him.

In an exclusive interview with The Federal Desh, Agnihotri, a former Uttar Pradesh Provincial Civil Service officer who resigned in protest over a perceived insult to Shankaracharya and opposition to UGC regulations, claimed BJP and RSS workers are keen to be part of the party he is building in UP.

Agnihotri formally announced his new political outfit, 'Rashtriya Adhikar Morcha' (RAM), on Monday (February 23). He says the party will draw on the messages of both Lord Ram and Lord Krishna, and aims to form the government in UP in the upcoming elections. Speaking candidly to The Federal Desh, he laid out his vision and future plans.

'BJP is pseudo-Sanatani'

“The (BJP) government today is a pseudo-Sanatani (one that pays lip service to Hindu traditions)," said Agnihotri. “In reality, it is anti-Sanatan. Shankaracharya, who is a symbol of Sanatani culture, was accused by a cattle smuggler and a history-sheeter. We play the flute — but if needed, we will also pick up the bow and arrow.”

His party RAM has been allotted the bow (identified with Lord Rama) and flute (identified with Lord Krishna) as its election symbol.

Agnihotri has also said his party will actively campaign against the SC/ST Act (Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989), and also the new University Grants Commission (UGC) rules, which he called a “black law”, alleging that they would lead to social division and prove to be harmful for the Brahmins.

'Bhasmasur Janata Party'

Attacking the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, he pointed to alleged corruption in schemes such as the Jal Jeevan Mission, which eyes comprehensive nationwide solution to the drinking-water problem.

"Our party is not against anyone," he said, "but the truth is — whether it was the matter of Brahmin students (Batuk) or the UGC issue — is any BJP representative speaking up? A few leaders have now started talking about the Brahmin Batuk issue because they sense it could turn against the BJP, but not a single BJP leader is still speaking out against the UGC regulations."

Agnihotri did not hold back in his criticism of the BJP. "BJP is a private limited company — its leaders only speak against whoever the party tells them to," he said. "One party is on its way out. The BJP will soon stand for 'Bhasmasur Janata Party' (a party that destroys itself like the mythological demon Bhasmasur). Our party is now going to form the government."

He also accused the BJP of being pseudo-Sanatani and of working against the country's interests.

RAM agenda

On his party's agenda, Agnihotri said that if it came to power, fee structures would be equalised for all. He also promised zero expenditure for ordinary citizens on education and healthcare and proposed the creation of MLC (Member of Legislative Council) representations for the police and administrative departments.

He also made it clear that while the RAM is a party rooted in Sanatani values, it will be inclusive of all sections of society as recognised by the constitutional framework.

(This article was originally published in The Federal Desh)