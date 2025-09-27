‘I Love Muhammad’ tensions spread in UP, cleric in judicial custody

Tensions over the "I Love Muhammad" campaign that turned violent in Bareilly, has spilled over in the Barabanki and Mau districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Officials said on Saturday (September 27) that security forces have been deployed in strength and social media was being closely monitored to keep the situation under control. The police has been carrying out overnight house-to-house raids to nab the culprits and arresting a prominent cleric.

Tension over banner in Barabanki

Tension gripped the Faizullaganj village in Barabanki district on Friday night, following the clashes in Bareilly, after a banner with the words "I Love Muhammad" was torn down.

According to a PTI report, a section of residents alleged that a local watchman named Dhanni broke the rope with a stick and brought down the banner. Soon after members of one community gathered at the spot and started expressing their displeasure.

Tensions escalated when members of the other community also started gathering at the spot.

‘Watchman’s house vandalised’

The situation escalated with Dhanni's house was reportedly vandalised by some youths. Police rushed to the spot upon being informed about the incident with the Additional Superintendent of Police and the circle officer arriving at the scene, and police from several police stations being called to the village.

The watchman’s wife alleged that some people broke into the house, vandalised it and stole belongings. The entire incident was recorded on a CCTV camera installed at a nearby mosque.

According to a PTI report, the CCTV footage shows Dhanni using a stick to topple the banner. Police have seized the video and launched an investigation.

Ajay Singh, the superintendent of police (SP)'s public relations officer, stated that a dispute had arisen over the removal of a banner, but peace has now been restored at the scene.

'I Love Muhammad' procession in Mau

As for the Mau district, police said that some people took out a procession chanting "I Love Muhammad" in the Nai Bazaar area after Friday prayers and were chased away by on-duty personnel.

A video of the entire incident was circulated on social media.

Mau SP Ilamaran stated that the police are closely monitoring social media and are taking action based on information gathered about the entire matter.

Some people were arrested in Varanasi for allegedly taking out an unauthorised procession with "I Love Muhammad" posters and banners on September 22. This act, according to authorities, was intended to disrupt communal harmony and spread anarchy.

The officials said the police arrested seven individuals from the Sigra area and a juvenile from Lallapura on Friday.

Bareilly cleric sent to judicial custody

Meanwhile, cleric and chief of Ittehad-e-Millat Council, Tauqeer Raza Kha,n along with seven other "mischievous elements" to 14-day judicial custody for allegedly masterminding the violent clash, police said.

“The main conspirator of the Bareilly unrest, Maulana Tauqeer Raza, along with seven mischievous elements, have been arrested, produced in court, and sent to 14-day judicial custody," DM Singh said.

The seven other accused have been identified as Sarfaraz, Manifuddin, Azeem Ahmed, Mohammed Sharif, Mohammed Aamir, Rehan and Mohammad Sarfaraz, police said.

Charged with violating prohibitory orders

A case has been registered against Raza, 25 named persons and 200 unnamed persons at the Prem Nagar police station in Bareilly on charges of violating prohibitory orders.

“Tauqeer Raza, 25 named and 200 unnamed persons have been booked for violating prohibitory orders. The protesters also tore the uniform of a constable,” Prem Nagar SHO Suresh Chandra Gautam told PTI.

Police said that Raza was under surveillance since Friday, despite his attempts to “mislead” the authorities.

The cleric reportedly spent Friday night at the house of Farhat, an Ittehad-e-Millat Council leader and friend, though his supporters were told that he left for Delhi, said police.

Raza was formally arrested in the early hours of Saturday by a police team led by SP (Traffic) Akmal Khan and was produced in court on Saturday morning under heavy security.

(With agency inputs)