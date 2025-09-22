UP govt bans caste-based rallies, mentions in police records

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday (September 22) issued an order imposing a complete ban on caste based political rallies, references to caste in police records and at public spaces to curb caste discrimination in the state.

‘Caste rallies contrary to national unity’

The BJP government in the state issued the order, acting on the directives of the Allahabad High Court, which were issued on September 16.

The order issued by officiating Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar to all the district magistrates, secretaries and heads of police across the state stated that caste-based rallies held for political motives result in caste conflict in society, adding that such rallies are contrary to “public order” and “national unity” and hence are prohibited in the state, reported the Indian Express.

No caste mentions in FIRs

The UP government order further stated that caste will no longer be mentioned in First Information Reports (FIRs), arrest memos, or other police documents, and the names of parents will be used for identification purposes.

The state government further directed that caste symbols, slogans, and references displayed on police station noticeboards, vehicles, or signboards must be removed immediately.

SC/ST Act exempted

According to the order, law enforcement officials have been asked to ensure strict social media monitoring to prevent violations.

However, the UP government has clarified that cases filed under the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act will be exempted, as in such cases, identification of caste remains a necessary legal requirement.

To implement the High Court's directive effectively, amendments will be made in Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and police manuals.

What Allahabad HC order said

Earlier, the Allahabad High Court in its order directed the Uttar Pradesh Home Department and the DGP to frame and implement standard operating procedures by amending police manuals/regulation, if required to ensure disclosure of caste identity does not take place in any police documents with the only exception being cases lodged under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

The court further stated the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, as reported by the Indian Express.

The Allahabad High Court also directed the state government to amend the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR) to ban caste-based slogans and caste identifiers on all private and public vehicles.