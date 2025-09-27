‘Maulana forgot who’s in power’, warns Adityanath after Bareilly violence

Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister, on Saturday (September 27) issued a strong warning, days after violent clashes erupted in Bareilly over the "I Love Muhammad" campaign, stating that a Maulana had forgotten who was in power in the state.

Adityanath’s remarks, made while speaking at a 'Viksit UP' event of a media house, seem to be directed at cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan, chief of the Ittehad-e-Millat Council, who had initially given the call for a protest in support of the "I Love Muhammad" campaign.

The Chief Minister also said that the state government has sent a firm message that disruptions to law and order will not be tolerated.

"Yesterday, a Maulana forgot who is in power in the state," Adityanath said without naming anyone. The cleric was detained earlier in the day.

‘Neither a roadblock nor a curfew’

Without naming the cleric, the UP Chief Minister said that he thought that he could bring the system to a halt whenever he wanted, but the state government made it clear that such acts would not be tolerated.

"He thought he could halt the system whenever he wanted, but we made it clear that there would be neither a roadblock nor a curfew. However, the lesson we have taught will make future generations think twice before rioting," he added.

Questions motive behind gathering

Questioning the motive behind the public gathering, Adityanath said that this was the trend in Uttar Pradesh before 2017, but after 2017, not even a curfew has been allowed.

“What kind of way is this to halt the system? This was the trend in UP before 2017, but after 2017, we have not allowed even a curfew. The story of Uttar Pradesh's development begins here,” he added.

Adityanath’s remarks come following tension in Bareilly, where police clashed with a large crowd carrying "I Love Muhammad" posters outside a mosque in the Kotwali area after Friday prayers. The crowd was reportedly angry over the last-minute cancellation of a proposed demonstration by Tauqeer Raza Khan, who claimed authorities denied permission.

UP govt claims conspiracy

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government's Information Department had issued a statement condemning the Bareilly violence as a "well-planned conspiracy" aimed at creating a negative atmosphere in Western UP to "undermine the Noida International Trade Show" and prevent foreign investment, thereby thwarting the state's development efforts.

District Magistrate Avinash Singh had confirmed that Section 163 of the BNSS (power to issue order in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger) was in effect, requiring written permission for any march or demonstration. Despite this, some individuals took to the streets, attempting to disrupt peace, leading to strict police action and the detention of over two dozen people.

DIG Ajay Kumar Sahni indicated the clashes hinted at a "pre-planned conspiracy", vowing to identify all perpetrators using video evidence and ensuring "exemplary punishment" to deter any future repeat of such episodes.

(With agency inputs)