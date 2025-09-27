UP cleric held after ‘I Love Muhammad’ protest sparks Bareilly clashes

A local cleric and chief of Ittehad-e-Millat Council, who gave a call for a protest supporting the 'I love Muhammad' campaign that led to a violent clash between demonstrators and police after Friday prayers in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, was detained by police in Bareilly on Saturday (September 27).

“Tauqeer Raza has been taken into custody, and further legal proceedings are underway. The situation is peaceful and under control,” Bareilly SSP Anurag Arya told reporters.

The development comes a day after tension gripped Bareilly following a clash between a large crowd carrying ‘I Love Muhammad’ posters and the police outside a mosque in the Kotwali area after Friday prayers.

According to a PTI report, the crowd got agitated over the last-minute cancellation of a proposed demonstration called by Raza, who claimed the authorities denied permission for it. Police detained over 12 people following the clash, which witnessed large-scale stone pelting and arson.

Cleric challenges police version

Raza on Friday released a video statement, challenging the official version on the clashes and claiming that he was stopped from addressing his followers and put under house arrest, reported PTI, quoting police sources.

"I compliment all those youths who took part in this programme. Those who were injured are also worthy of congratulations,” said Raza in the video while congratulating the demonstrators injured in Friday’s clashes.

Seeks legal intervention

He expressed disappointment at being unable to submit a memorandum to the president of India through District Magistrate Avinash Singh after the Friday prayers, flagging what he termed “continuous attacks on Muslims” and seeking legal intervention in the matter.

“I appeal to everyone to peacefully go to their homes. As has happened every time, I was placed under house arrest,” he said, alleging that his efforts were deliberately thwarted. He further stated that false information was circulated under his name.

“A fake letterhead carrying my name was used, and a false statement was published,” he claimed.

He also warned that attempts to suppress religious sentiments would backfire.

“The more police try to suppress this issue, the more it will come to the fore. If attempts are made to stop religious matters, no one will remain silent. Had I gone for the Friday prayers, nothing like this would have happened. Lathis were deliberately used on Muslims, against whom false accusations have been levelled,” added Raza.

What police said

Khan's narrative came after DM Singh and DIG Ajay Kumar Sahni said the violence was the result of a planned conspiracy, calling it an attempt to disrupt peace despite the imposition of Section 163 of BNSS in the state, which prohibits unauthorised assemblies.

"A few days ago, an organisation proposed holding a march on Friday and submitting a memorandum in support of a protest. We informed them that written permission would be needed for any such programme, as Section 163 of the BNSS (power to issue order in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger) is in effect throughout the district,” DM Singh said on Friday. He also said that some people took to the streets after the Friday prayers and tried to disrupt peace despite the prohibitory orders being in force.

The backdrop

The controversy dates back to September 9, when police in Kanpur filed an FIR against 24 persons for allegedly installing boards with ‘I Love Muhammad’ written on them during an Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi procession on September 4.

Some Hindu groups objected to it, calling it "deviation from tradition" and a "deliberate provocation".

The controversy soon spread to several Uttar Pradesh districts and to states like Uttarakhand and Karnataka, sparking protests and police crackdowns.

(With agency inputs)