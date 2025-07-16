NRI arrested for hit-and-run death of marathoner Fauja Singh, car seized

The driver of the vehicle that fatally hit the world’s oldest marathoner Fauja Singh in Jalandhar, Punjab has been arrested, and has been identified as a non-resident Indian (NRI) Amritpal Singh Dhillon, said the police on Wednesday (July 16).

Fauja Singh, popularly known as “Turbaned Tornado”, was hit while crossing the road near his native village in Jalandhar, about 400 metres from his home. He suffered head injuries and was taken to the hospital, where he later passed away.

Car identified through CCTV footage

The car that was involved in the hit-and-run accident, a Punjab-registered Toyota Fortuner, was identified using CCTV footage from the scene.

It was registered in the name of a Kapurthala resident Varinder Singh, who told the police that he had sold his car to the accused Dhillon.

The accused, 30-year-old Dhillon, lives with his family in Canada. He hails from Kartarpur in Jalandhar, and came to India about a week ago.

The police tracked Dhillon to the village where he was staying. Dhillon admitted to the hit-and-run, and said he was returning to his village after selling his mobile phone.

He said he didn’t know that the person he had hit was Fauja Singh, the renowned marathoner, and came to know of his identity through the news.

The police arrested Dhillon and seized the Fortuner.

Tributes to the legend

The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday (July 15) paid tributes to 114-year-old Fauja Singh. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ravjot Singh moved a proposal to pay tributes to Singh in the House.

Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa and state Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring condoled the death of the marathon runner.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Naini said the news of Fauja Singh’s demise was deeply saddening.

“Living a healthy lifestyle and reaching the age of 114, which seems impossible in today’s era, he made possible. His indomitable energy and message of a healthy lifestyle are a source of inspiration for us all. His life journey will continue to inspire future generations to move forward with discipline, determination, and positive thinking,” wrote Saini in a Hindi post on X.

Former Indian hockey captain and Congress MLA from Jalandhar Cantt, Pargat Singh, said Fauja Singh’s legacy will forever live on in the hearts of those fighting for a healthier, drug-free Punjab.

First centenarian marathoner

Fauja Singh, the youngest of four siblings, became the first centenarian to complete a marathon, and earned multiple records while participating in international events.

He ran several marathons, including the famous ones in London, New York, and Hong Kong, and inspired awe for clocking some brilliant timings for a 90-plus man born with weak legs.

The last rites of Fauja Singh are likely to be conducted after a couple of days, a family member told PTI on Tuesday.