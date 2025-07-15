114-yr-old marathon runner Fauja Singh dies after being hit by vehicle

Chandigarh, Jul 14 (PTI) Veteran marathon runner Fauja Singh died on Monday after being hit by an unidentified vehicle while out for a walk in his native village in Punjab's Jalandhar district. He was 114.

His demise was confirmed by author Khushwant Singh, a former state information commissioner of Punjab, who spoke to Fauja Singh's family members. Khushwant Singh had written a biography on Fauja Singh titled 'The Turbaned Tornado'.

A Jalandhar police official also confirmed Fauja Singh's death, saying he was out for a walk in Bias village when an unidentified vehicle struck him. Fauja Singh suffered head injuries and succumbed in the evening.

The erring driver, who is yet to be identified, fled after the incident, SHO of Adampur Police Station in Jalandhar, Hardevpreet Singh, told PTI over the phone.

"He was walking on the road when a car coming from Bhogpur hit him. He suffered head injuries and was taken to a private hospital where he died in the evening," the SHO said.

A case of rash and negligent driving has been registered against the driver, the officer added.

Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator, Gulab Chand Kataria, said he was "deeply saddened" by the passing away of Fauja Singh.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Sardar Fauja Singh Ji, the legendary marathon runner and symbol of resilience. At 114, he joined me in the 'Nasha Mukt, Rangla Punjab' march with unmatched spirit. His legacy will continue to inspire a drug-free Punjab. Om Shanti Om," the governor posted on X.

In a statement issued later, Kataria said, "His legacy, however, will forever live on in the hearts of those fighting for a healthier and drug-free Punjab. My heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers across the globe. May his soul attain eternal peace, said the governor." Last year, Fauja Singh, in a symbolic gesture, joined Kataria in a walkathon to spread awareness against drug abuse.

In a post on X, Khushwant Singh said, "My Turbaned Tornado is no more. It is with great sadness that I share the passing of my most revered S. Fauja Singh. He was struck by an unidentified vehicle around 3.30 pm today in his village, Bias, while crossing the road. Rest in peace, my dear Fauja." When contacted, he said that he had spoken with Fauja Singh's family members, who confirmed his death.

Following the accident, Fauja Singh was taken to a private hospital in Jalandhar, where he succumbed to injuries, Khushwant Singh said.

BJP leader and former Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh said the veteran marathon runner's "extraordinary life and unwavering spirit" will continue to inspire generations.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Fauja Singh Ji, the legendary marathon runner, at the age of 114 in a tragic road accident. His extraordinary life and unwavering spirit will continue to inspire generations. May his soul rest in peace," he said.

Born in 1911 into a family of farmers, Fauja Singh was the youngest of four siblings. He became the first centenarian to complete a marathon, earning multiple records while participating in international events.

Singh began running marathons at an old age, gaining the nickname "Turbaned Tornado" for his endurance and athleticism.

He moved to England in the 1990s and later returned to live in his native village in Punjab. He was a torchbearer for the London 2012 Olympics.

Fauja Singh decided to run marathons for charity in 1999. His first such charity event was for premature babies.

In 2013, Fauja Singh, who was honoured at a local school in Fatehgarh Sahib, said that one of his goals was to promote the understanding of Sikh culture.

"My beard and my turban have enhanced my respect in the world, and I believe in God... That's the reason I was able to accomplish my goals in life," he said.

The 114-page biography captures Fauja Singh's zest for life and his invincible spirit. Lord Anthony Young of Norwood Green had formally released the biography of Fauja Singh in 2011 in London. PTI

