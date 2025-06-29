Tenkasi Marathon 2025 brings together 1500 runners for fitness, unity

Over 1,500 runners came together for the Tenkasi Marathon 2025, a grand celebration of fitness, health and community spirit. The event, held on Sunday, June 29, in Tamil Nadu’s Tenkasi district, saw enthusiastic participation from men and women alike.

Jointly organised by The Federal and Thomas Hospital Puliyangudi, the marathon featured two categories: a 10-km run for men and a 5-km course for women. District Collector Kamal Kishore and Dr Sudhan of Thomas Hospital flagged off the event.

Participants ran through the scenic routes of Kuthukkal Valasai, Periyapillai Valasai and Kanakapillai Valasai, cheered on by locals who lined the paths in support.

Winners felicitated

The prize distribution took place at ICI School Tenkasi, where sportspersons, educationists and community leaders gathered to celebrate the runners. Winners from both categories were felicitated, and all participants received certificates recognising their sporting spirit.

In the men’s 10-km run, Satish Kumar clinched the first prize while Pasupathy finished second. Among the women, Soumya emerged victorious with Kaushika securing the second spot.

Tenkasi spirit

“Tenkasi Marathon is truly a run that effectively blends health, unity and celebration,” said an organiser, reflecting on the event’s success and vibrant atmosphere.



