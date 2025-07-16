Fauja Singh death: Killer vehicle identified, driver to be nabbed soon, say cops

Chandigarh, Jul 15 (PTI) The vehicle which fatally hit the world's oldest marathoner Fauja Singh in Punjab's Jalandhar district has been identified and the driver of the vehicle, an SUV, will be arrested soon, police said on Tuesday.

Fauja Singh was 114, and the ironies could not be more tragic for the legend who got into stride just when others were slowing down.

The marathon runner succumbed to injuries on Monday evening after he was hit by the vehicle in his native Bias village while walking down the road.

"We have identified the vehicle from a CCTV footage. It is a Punjab registered Toyota Fortuner. From the accident spot, we recovered some fragments of the vehicle's headlight. After that we tracked down the vehicle.

"In the CCTV footage, the part of vehicle, which was found at the accident spot, was missing. It was a left side's headlight fragment. The registration number was readable which we tracked. It's a vehicle whose owners have changed more than once (probably resale)," Senior Superintendent of Police, Jalandhar Rural, Harvinder Singh told PTI over the phone.

"Now, our teams will nab the driver soon and recover the vehicle," the SSP said.

He also said that the CCTV footage over a long stretch of the highway was scanned and a time lag was also noticed when the SUV should have reached from one spot to the other.

After the incident, an FIR was registered against unknown driver under BNS sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), police said.

Earlier in the day, some villagers said that it was probably an SUV which struck Fauja Singh in a hit-and-run incident. He was tossed 5-7 feet in the air, they claimed.

Meanwhile, leaders cutting across party lines condoled the marathoner's death, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he was extraordinary because of his unique persona and the manner in which he inspired the youth of India on the topic of fitness.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said that the veteran marathon runner made the Sikh community around the world proud with his long distance running.

"Very sad to hear about the death of famous Punjabi Sikh runner Fauja Singh ji. The world's oldest runner Fauja Singh ji, who made the Sikh community proud in the world with his long distance running, will always live in our hearts and memories. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones," Mann posted on X.

Residents of Bias village also mourned the marathoner's death.

Mahinder Singh, a villager, said the spot where the accident took place would be about 400 metres from Fauja Singh's home.

"It's a highway... He was taken to a nearby hospital but succumbed to injuries. We were told that an unknown vehicle tossed him 5-7 feet in the air," he said.

"He was a very nice person. Everyone respected him a lot," the villager added.

Another local Gurpreet Singh said after the vehicle struck Fauja Singh, he was immediately rushed to hospital.

"We took him to hospital... The vehicle which struck him could be an SUV. He suffered injuries to head and other parts of body. Entire village has plunged into sadness after his demise. Our village got global recognition due to him," Gurpreet said.

On Tuesday, the Jalandhar police said that efforts are on to trace the erring driver, who had fled after the incident.

The last rites of Singh are likely to be conducted after a couple of days, a family member told PTI on Tuesday.

"We have many relatives living abroad including in the UK and Canada. So, it may take some time before they reach," he said.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the news of Fauza Singh's demise is deeply saddening.

"Living a healthy lifestyle and reaching the age of 114, which seems impossible in today's era, he made possible," said Saini in a post in Hindi on X.

"His indomitable energy and message of a healthy lifestyle are a source of inspiration for us all. His life journey will continue to inspire future generations to move forward with discipline, determination, and positive thinking," the Haryana CM said.

The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday paid tributes to Fauja Singh. On the concluding day of the special session of the assembly, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ravjot Singh moved a proposal for paying tributes to Singh in the House.

Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa and state Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring also condoled the death of the marathon runner. "Deeply saddened by the passing of Sardar Fauja Singh ji, the world's oldest marathon runner. At 114, he remained an inspiration for resilience and hope. Punjab and the world salute his incredible life," Bajwa posted on X.

In a post on X, Punjab Congress chief Warring wrote, "Saddened over the untimely death of our legend #FaujaSingh Ji. He was an example of grit, determination and perseverance running marathons well past 100 years." "More shocking is that he fell victim to a hit-and-run incident. We never know how long he may have lived more. A precious and an illustrious life has been taken away from us. Hope the culprit is identified and punished," Warring said in his post.

Pargat Singh, Congress MLA from Jalandhar Cantt and former Indian hockey captain, said, "Even at the age of 114, he continued to inspire generations with his strength and commitment. His legacy, however, will forever live on in the hearts of those fighting for a healthier, and drug-free Punjab." The widely-admired 114-year-old, whose career as a marathon runner began when he was 89 and propelled him to the status of a global icon, gaining the nickname "Turbaned Tornado" for his endurance and athleticism.

Born in 1911 into a family of farmers, Fauja Singh was the youngest of four siblings. He became the first centenarian to complete a marathon, earning multiple records while participating in international events.

He went on to run marathons, including the famed ones in London, New York and Hong Kong, and inspire awe for clocking some brilliant timings for a 90-plus man born with weak legs.

Among the most memorable of his runs was in 2011 when he turned 100. The invitational meet in Toronto was named in his honour and he broke several world records for his age group.

The frail man, who weathered many personal storms with his resilience and "nonchalance", had spent a better part of his running career in Britain and returned to his roots just about three years ago after retiring.

Last year, Singh, in a symbolic gesture, joined Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria in a walkathon to spread awareness against drug abuse. PTI

