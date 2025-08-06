Blast at oxygen plant in Mohali kills two, injures four

Two persons died and four others were injured as a blast ripped through an oxygen cylinder plant in Punjab’s Mohali district early morning on Wednesday (August 5). The incident took place at an oxygen cylinder unit called Hi-Tech Gases in the industrial area in Phase 9 in Mohali. The unit supplies medical-grade oxygen cylinders to various government hospitals in the region.

"A blast was reported today at an oxygen plant located in Industrial Area, Phase 9. Upon receiving information, medical teams, police, and district administration personnel promptly reached the site and initiated rescue operations," the Deputy Commissioner of Mohali stated in a post on X.

"The incident has resulted in two casualties. Additionally, three injured individuals have been shifted to Civil Hospital, Phase 6, for treatment. @komalmittal23," added the official.

Deceased identified

According to media reports, fire engines, ambulances, and the police rushed to the spot, and the injured were taken to the Civil Hospital in Mohali. Among the injured, three are in a critical condition and under close medical supervision, officials said, as quoted by the Indian Express. The report further stated that the deceased have been identified as Asif, a resident of Lucknow, and Davinder. The report further states Asif joined the factory about 1.5 years ago.

“Two people have died in the explosion, and four others are seriously injured. We are currently investigating the exact cause of the blast,” a Fire Brigade officer was quoted in the report as saying.

Blast occurred at 9 am

Speaking to reporters, Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Harmandeep Singh Hans said that the blast occurred at around 9 am in one of the cylinders when they were being loaded in a truck. He further revealed that two persons aged around 25 years were killed, he said, adding that he injured were taken to a hospital.

As to whether there was any negligence behind the incident, the SSP said that police would look into it, adding that investigators would speak to the families of the victims and take whatever legal action is required.

What Punjab CM said

According to a PTI report, the blast was so powerful that the body parts of the victims were found strewn at the site. Glass windows and doors of the factory and nearby buildings were shattered under the impact of the blast. One of the locals said some part of the cylinder fell at Kambala village, around one km away from the site.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann condoled the loss of lives in the incident.

In a post on X in Punjabi, Mann said, "administrative teams are present at the scene. I am receiving regular updates on the rescue operation.We pray to the Almighty for the eternal peace of the departed souls and the speedy recovery of the injured. The Punjab government stands with the affected families during this difficult time."

(With agency inputs)