Telangana plant blast: Toll reaches 42, eight still missing

Hyderabad, Jul 6 (PTI) The toll in the Sigachi Industries' pharma plant explosion in Sangareddy district rose to 42, officials said on Sunday.

One person, who suffered burns in the June 30 explosion, succumbed at a hospital today, while the other person's death was confirmed through DNA profiling, a senior police official told PTI.

Eight people are missing after the explosion at the plant in Pashamylaram, the official said.

"There are samples at the FSL (Forensic Science Lab). Yesterday also bones were recovered and today other body parts were found (from the explosion site) and if they match (in DNA tests with family members) then the missing persons count will reduce further," he said.

Eighteen people were undergoing treatment in hospitals as of Sunday, while 14 injured persons were discharged earlier.

The official said the mortal remains of 40 persons were handed over to their family members.

As many as 143 people were working in the plant at the time of the accident and 61 of them came out safely, officials earlier said. PTI

