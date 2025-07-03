Sigachi blast: Four days after explosion, no trace of 10 missing workers

There is no trace of 10 missing workers, even four days after an explosion at the Sigachi pharma facility in Telangana’s Pasamylaram.

The blaze that erupted from the explosion at Sigachi Industries Limited’s unit in Industrial Development Authority (IDA) Phase 1, Pasamylaram, Patancheru mandal, Sangareddy district claimed the lives of 40 workers, while 33 employees are undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

Horrific blast

On June 30 at around 9:20 am, a massive explosion occurred and it triggered a huge fire. The factory was producing microcrystalline cellulose powder used in manufacturing tablets and capsules when the explosion happened. At the time, 143 workers were inside the plant.

Where are the missing workers?

Relatives of the missing workers are deeply distressed that there is still no information about the 10 workers following the explosion. Although there were suspicions that bodies might still be trapped beneath the debris, police officials from Sangareddy told The Federal Telangana that no additional remains were found under the rubble. A case has been registered against Sigachi Industries, including its owner Amit Raj Sinha and relevant departments, in connection with the tragedy.

Debris removal continued at the Sigachi pharma site through Thursday morning (July 3). Rescue teams have been clearing sheets, building debris, and twisted iron pieces. Around 100 personnel from the NDRF, SDRF, Hydra teams, Fire Department, Police, and Directorate of Factories are involved in the operations.

Bones and flesh found in the rubble have been sent for forensic and DNA testing. Rescue work has been ongoing for four days since the blast on June 30, with officials hopeful that debris clearance will be completed by Thursday evening, a Sangareddy district police officer told The Federal Telangana.

Families of victims in anguish

The families of the 10 missing workers are demanding answers about the fate of their loved ones. Authorities are identifying bodies through DNA tests. So far, 11 bodies have been handed over to families, while 18 remain to be identified. On Thursday, relatives staged a protest in front of the Sigachi factory.

One man tearfully said that his brother G Venkatesh is missing despite submitting a DNA sample. Two young men also voiced their anguish that there is still no news of their kin. The bones found in the debris have been sent for forensic examination to help trace the missing workers.

Scientists to visit Sigachi plant today

Meanwhile, a team of scientists from the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), appointed by the Telangana state government, will commence its inquiry on Thursday into the explosion at Sigachi Pharma company.

This horrifying incident, which has raised serious questions about safety protocols in pharmaceutical industries, has triggered nationwide concern. In response, the Telangana government has constituted an expert committee comprising IICT scientists to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.

The committee will inspect the Sigachi facility, investigate the cause and severity of the explosion, and submit recommendations to the state government to prevent such disasters in the future.

Led by renowned Hyderabad-based IICT scientist Dr B Venkateswara Rao as chairman, the three-member expert panel will visit the Sigachi premises on Thursday. They will engage with company officials, inspectors from the Telangana Factories Department, and fire safety authorities to examine safety practices and the circumstances surrounding the explosion.

A wake-up call for Telangana authorities

Following the blast at Sigachi plant, the authorities have decided to conduct safety inspections in pharma industries every two months.

In an effort to prevent industrial disasters in Telangana, the state government has decided to take stricter measures. While earlier safety checks in high-risk pharma and chemical industries were conducted once every two to five years, the government has now resolved to carry these out once every two months. Considering the Sigachi pharma explosion as one of the most horrific industrial tragedies, the government has taken this decision to prevent such disasters in the future by introducing tougher measures.

Which departments will conduct inspections?

Going forward, officials from the Inspector of Factories, Telangana Fire Services Department, Electricity Department, and Telangana Pollution Control Board will carry out periodic inspections in high-risk pharma, chemical, and other industries. As part of these inspections, they will review boilers, reactors, electrical equipment, fire safety devices, and pollution control measures at factories. If any defects are found, immediate notices will be issued to the respective managements.

Stricter inspections ahead

The current system of annual inspections tied to industrial license renewals will not only be strengthened but also made more stringent. If pharma and chemical factories fail to comply with safety regulations, action will be taken against them. Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed officials to prioritise worker safety. Detailed reports on the inspections conducted every two months will be submitted to enhance accountability.

10 major industrial accidents in 30 months

In the past 30 months alone, there have been 10 major fires or explosions in key industries. These incidents have claimed 25 lives and left over 70 workers seriously injured.

