TN: 1 dead, 5 injured in Virudhunagar firecracker blast

Virudhunagar (TN), Jul 6 (PTI) A worker was killed and five others were injured in an explosion on Sunday at a firecracker manufacturing unit at a village near here, police said.

In this connection, a factory foreman has been arrested.

The explosion at the fireworks unit in Keelathayilpatti village is suspected to have been triggered due to "friction" between chemicals during the manufacturing process, a police official said.

A worker aged about 50 years was killed and five others sustained injuries, the official said, adding the injured have been rushed to a hospital. PTI

