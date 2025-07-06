    • The Federal
    Smoke billowing out of the firecracker unit. Photo: PTI

    TN: 1 dead, 5 injured in Virudhunagar firecracker blast

    Police said explosion is suspected to have been triggered due to "friction" between chemicals during the manufacturing process

    Agencies
    6 July 2025 7:18 PM IST

    Virudhunagar (TN), Jul 6 (PTI) A worker was killed and five others were injured in an explosion on Sunday at a firecracker manufacturing unit at a village near here, police said.

    In this connection, a factory foreman has been arrested.

    The explosion at the fireworks unit in Keelathayilpatti village is suspected to have been triggered due to "friction" between chemicals during the manufacturing process, a police official said.

    A worker aged about 50 years was killed and five others sustained injuries, the official said, adding the injured have been rushed to a hospital. PTI

