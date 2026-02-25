Gurdaspur ISI-linked double murder: One accused killed in encounter, another arrested

One person was killed and another arrested during an encounter with Punjab Police near Puranashala, 8 km from Gurdaspur on the Gurdaspur-Mukerian road. A police officer confirmed the development on Wednesday (February 25)

The two are among the three accused allegedly involved in the murder of two policemen in Gurdaspur, who carried out the killings at the behest of their Pakistan-based handlers backed by spy agency ISI, an officer said. He further stated that the third accused is still at large, and the process to locate him has been initiated.

The Punjab Police identified the three as Ranjit Singh (19), Inderjit Singh (21), both residents of Adhian village, and Dilawar Singh (19), a resident of Alinangal village.

Double murder at border checkpost

The development comes days after assistant sub-inspector Gurnam Singh and home guard Ashok Kumar were found dead with gunshot wounds inside a checkpost in Adhian village, about 2 km from the international border, on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters in Gurdaspur, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Border Range) Sandeep Goel said they had arrested Dilawar Singh and Ranjit Singh in connection with the murder and found that they were in touch with Pakistan-based and ISI-backed handlers to kill the policemen.

Weapon trail and escape

He said that Ranjit told the police that he had concealed the weapon used in the crime in an area under the Behrampur Police Station jurisdiction.

When a team of police was taking him for the recovery of the weapon, the police car overturned near Galrhi village because of fog.

Taking advantage of it, Ranjit managed to flee, Goel said. After the escape, police sounded a red alert in the area, he said.

The officer said that a police team at around 3 am flagged a motorcycle near Purana Shala area on the Gurdaspur-Mukerian road, but the rider tried to speed away and opened fire.

The police shot Ranjit in retaliation. He was taken to the Civil Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, said the DIG.

A policeman also sustained a bullet wound in his arm in the encounter, he said.

Money link and local discovery

Goel said Dilawar Singh was offered by his handlers Rs 20,000 for the task, and he had received Rs 3,000.

On Sunday, at about 8.15 am, Adhian village sarpanch Kamaljeet Singh visited the local checkpost and found the ASI and the home guard dead with bullet wounds. He had earlier called the Dorangla SHO, telling him that the two policemen were not answering his calls.

While the ASI's body was found on a chair with his hands in his pockets, the home guard was lying dead on a cot, the police said.

The area where the bodies were found is a hotbed of heroin smuggling and arms drop-offs by drones from across the border.

Posters allegedly issued by an outfit calling itself Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan (TTH) circulated on social media, claiming responsibility for the killings.

(With agency inputs)