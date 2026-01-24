Blast on railway track near Sirhind station, Punjab, loco pilot injured

A loco pilot was injured in a blast of the railway track near Sirhind station in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib district, which also blew off a portion of the track and damaged the engine. However, police on Saturday (January 24) said that it was a “minor” blast that did not cause any damage to life and property.

A Government Railway Police official said that the explosion took place at around 9.50 pm on Friday when the freight train was passing through Khanpur village, located 4-5 kilometres away from the Sirhind station, adding that it had a dedicated track for freight trains.

DIG says ‘minor blast’

After visiting the spot, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Ropar Range) Nanak Singh, who visited the site, said that the investigation was on and police are in touch with several other agencies, which have sent specialised teams.

"Last night, we received information that a minor blast took place here. Several investigation teams have arrived here, and interagency coordination is taking place. We are also in touch with other agencies, which have sent their specialised teams,” the DIG said, adding that there was no loss of life or major loss of property.

Loco pilot out of danger

The DIG further stated that the loco pilot sustained a minor cut on his cheek and was out of danger. He also said that there was no major damage to the train engine.

He said there was no major damage to the railway track as well, and it will soon be restored for train movement.

The DIG also promised to ensure that those behind the suspected sabotage are caught.

DIG on the terror angle

When asked about the nature of the blast, Singh said the investigation was at a preliminary stage. "Saying anything now will be premature," he said, describing it as a "minor blast" and "a criminal activity", which was "the handiwork of some miscreants".

Asked if there was a terror angle, Singh said it was premature to say.

"Who did it, why it was done and what was the motive would be known as the investigation progresses," he said, adding, "We will soon trace and arrest those who are behind it." Meanwhile, the blast caused panic in the nearby village of Khanpur.

Case lodged

A villager said he heard the explosion on Friday night. "It was a loud sound, which was heard through the village," he said.

A case under Section 150 (maliciously wrecking or attempting to wreck a train) under the Railways Act has been registered in the matter, a Government Railway Police official said.

