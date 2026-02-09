Punjab law college shooting: Student kills classmate in Tarn Taran

A law student shot dead his female classmate and then shot himself inside a law college classroom in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district on Monday (February 9), triggering panic and chaos among students who witnessed the incident.

Police identified the accused as Prince Raj, a first-year law student who is now fighting for his life after suffering a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim, Sandeep Kaur, also a first-year law student and his classmate died on the spot. Both were around 19 to 20 years old, police said.

Prince Raj is a resident of Mallian village, while Sandeep Kaur hails from Naushehra Pannuan village.

‘Victim died on the spot’

According to investigators, the shooting took place inside a classroom at a law college located in Usma village. Deputy Superintendent of Police Jagbir Singh said Prince shot Sandeep during class hours, causing fatal injuries, and then shot himself moments later.

“She died on the spot, while the accused was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition,” the DSP said.

Police said the class had not yet begun when the incident occurred. Several students were present inside the room at the time.

What CCTV footage showed

CCTV footage from the college premises captured Prince, Sandeep, and another female student seated together in the classroom. Other students could also be seen in the classroom.

The footage shows Prince suddenly standing up, pulling out a firearm, and shooting Sandeep. He then turned the weapon on himself and collapsed on the floor.

The female student seated beside Sandeep is seen rising from her chair in shock and checking on her, only to find her motionless.

Moments later, other students ran into the classroom after hearing gunshots, but fled immediately upon seeing Sandeep lying on the floor.

‘Found her lifeless’: Victim’s mother

Sandeep’s mother, Harjinder Kaur, said she received a call from college authorities asking her to reach the campus urgently. “I was not told that she was shot,” she told reporters.

When she arrived, she found her daughter lying lifeless in the classroom. She also raised questions about how a student was able to enter the college premises carrying a firearm.

Police said they are trying to ascertain the motive behind the killing. Further investigation is underway.

(With agency inputs)