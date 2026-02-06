AAP leader Oberoi shot dead outside gurdwara in Jalandhar, CCTV captures attack

Punjab Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Lucky Oberoi was shot dead by an unidentified assailant outside a gurdwara in Jalandhar's Model Town on Friday (February 6), police said.

A CCTV footage showed the attacker wearing a black hoodie approaching Oberoi, when he came out of the gurdwara and sat in his vehicle. He opened indiscriminate fire, and fled with his accomplice, who was waiting for him on a scooter.

Satwinderpal Singh alias Lucky Oberoi was a Jalandhar-based AAP leader, in-charge of a ward in Jalandhar Cantt. He is survived by wife, two daughters and a son.

Oberoi, hit with multiple shots, was rushed to a hospital in an unconscious state. He succumbed to the bullet injuries, ACP Jalandhar, Parminder Singh, said over the phone. "He was unconscious, and his blood pressure was unrecordable. Eight to nine rounds were fired at him, and one of the bullets pierced through his chest," the doctor who attended to Oberoi said.





In the firing incident, the window panes of Oberoi's SUV and another vehicle parked in the area were shattered. The assailants may have carried out a recce of Oberoi's movements, police sources said.

Further investigations are underway, police said, adding that CCTV footage is being scanned to trace the assailants. A case has been registered in connection with the incident. Various angles in the case are being examined, including the personal enmity angle, they said.

Opposition questions law and order

Opposition parties hit out at the Bhagwant Mann-led dispensation over the incident, alleging the collapse of law and order in the state under AAP rule.

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, in a post on X, said, "The shocking daylight murder of @AAPPunjab leader Lucky Oberoi outside a gurdwara in Jalandhar, exposes the grim reality: if even ruling party leaders aren't safe, what hope remains for ordinary citizens? Punjab today is gripped by fear, gang violence, and administrative paralysis, while the AAP government remains busy with PR and excuses. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann must answer: who is responsible for this complete breakdown?" Bajwa said in his post.



Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal, in a post on X, alleged "Punjab is bleeding under Aam Aadmi Party's 'zero fear' govt!" "Even AAP leaders are not safe in their own govt! The daylight murder of @AAPPunjab leader Lucky Oberoi outside a Gurdwara in Jalandhar today morning exemplifies this fact. Nearly 25 murders in January 2026 alone, after 9 in the first week of the year. They are happening everywhere, be it a court complex, busy bazaar, wedding venue, or even outside a Gurdwara Sahib," he said.

SAD senior leader Bikram Singh Majithia and Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring also slammed the Mann government over the incident.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said that AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal promised to eradicate criminals and miscreants from Punjab, "but instead it has pushed the state deeper into fear, drugs, organised crime, and administrative paralysis. The Mann government appears more interested in political optics and PR than in protecting lives," Chugh said.

(With agency inputs)