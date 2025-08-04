MP woman killed in Burhanpur for refusing to convert, accused arrested

A 35-year-old woman was allegedly murdered in Navara village under Nepanagar police station limits in Madhya Pradesh’s Burhanpur district.

Bhagyashree Namdev Dhanuk was allegedly killed by 42-year-old Sheikh Raees for refusing to convert to Islam and marry him.

Killed at home

The incident took place at Bhagyashree's residence, where she was attacked by Raees, who slit her throat and stabbed her multiple times, leaving her dead on the spot.

Police arrested the accused within hours of the incident.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Antar Singh Kanesh, Raees has been charged under sections related to murder and atrocities and is currently in custody.

Family alleges harassment

Bhagyashree’s sister, Subhadra Bai, alleged that the accused had been harassing her sister for a long time and pressured her to convert to his religion.

“Raees used to grab her hair, beat her, and harass her. He had been pressuring her for marriage and religious conversion for a long time," she said.

"When my sister refused, he entered our house at night and slit her throat," she noted.

Burhanpur police officials, including SP Devendra Patidar and ASP Kanesh, visited the crime scene to oversee the investigation. Authorities confirmed they are probing the matter from multiple angles.

Community outrage

The murder has sparked outrage among Hindu community members in the area. Locals, including representatives of Hindu organisations, are calling it a case of “love jihad”.

Amit Varude, who was part of the protest, said, “She had lodged a complaint just three or four days ago, but the accused was released. He must be hanged.”

Former Madhya Pradesh Minister Archana Chitnis met the victim’s family and called for strict action against officials who allegedly failed to act on the earlier complaint.

Investigation ongoing

In a swift administrative response, authorities began taking action against the accused’s illegal properties.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Bhagirath Vakhala stated that the accused had committed encroachments and other illegal activities, and the administration had taken cognisance of these violations.

Police have confirmed that the investigation is ongoing and that they are examining all aspects of the case.