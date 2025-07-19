Delhi man's electrocution death turns out to be murder by wife, cousin

The death of 36-year-old man apparently due to accidental electrocution in the Uttam Nagar area of Delhi, has turned out to be a case of murder after the victim’s younger brother found chats between the man’s wife and her lover-the victim’s cousin- discussing how to finish him off after administering several sleeping pills to him. The victim, Karan Dev’s wife Sushmita and his cousin Rahul have been arrested following the revelation.

Family refused post-mortem

Karan was declared dead by doctors of a hospital in the Janakpuri area of Delhi on the morning of July 13, with his wife claiming that he had suffered an accidental electric shock at home.

Thinking that it was a natural death, Karan’s family members initially refused a post-mortem. However, according to an NDTV report, the police insisted on conducting a post-mortem, considering the young age of the victim and sent the body to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital in Harinagar, reported NDTV.

Incriminating chats

However, things took a different turn when Karan’s brother, Kunal Dev, on Wednesday, stumbled upon incriminating chats between Sushmita and Rahul discussing why Karan was not dying despite being administered so many sleeping pills and finally agreeing to finish him off with an electric shock. Kunal recorded the chats on video and submitted them to the police on July 16.

The disturbing messages reportedly revealed that Kunal was administered 15 sleeping pills through food, and after seeing that he was still alive, Sushmita texted Rahul asking him to check how much time it takes for someone to die after being administered so many of such sleeping pills.

After suggesting that Sushmita give Rahul the remaining sleeping pills also, he finally suggested she give him an electric shock after she said that she was unable to open Karan’s mouth to administer additional sleeping pills.

What police said

After finally killing Karan with an electric shock, Sushmita reportedly went to her in-laws’ house, telling them that he had collapsed, hoping that it would be considered as an accidental death.

“Hence, a preliminary enquiry was conducted and on the basis of the enquiry and the material available during inquest proceedings, a case on charges of murder was registered,” Deputy Commissioner of police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said as quoted by the Hindustan Times. According to media reports, Sushmita and Rahul had confessed to the crime during interrogation.