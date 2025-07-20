Daylight murder of schoolgirl shocks Meghalaya; women’s panel calls for action

The Meghalaya State Commission for Women (MSCW) has expressed shock over the murder of a schoolgirl at Williamnagar in East Garo Hills district.

The MSCW described the incident as a gross violation of the basic rights and dignity of a young woman.

Attack on values of humanity

Extending its condolences to the bereaved family, the commission said it is “deeply disturbed by the suffering endured by the victim”.

“Such egregious acts of violence are intolerable and represent a direct attack on the values of humanity and justice that our society upholds,” it said.

Calling for immediate and decisive action, the MSCW said the perpetrator must be apprehended without delay and brought to justice under the strongest provisions of the law.

Also read: Odisha student death: New clue in CCTV footage; CM launches safety initiative

‘Justice must prevail’

It urged the Meghalaya Police and all authorities concerned to prioritise the investigation, ensure transparency, and provide regular updates to the public.

It also appealed to local communities, civil society groups, and citizens to fully cooperate with law enforcement agencies to ensure swift delivery of justice.

“Justice must prevail; the safety and dignity of every girl and woman is our shared responsibility,” it said.

Manhunt on

The schoolgirl was allegedly hacked to death in broad daylight at Samgong village near Williamnagar on Friday (July 18).

A manhunt is underway to trace the accused, police told news agency PTI, and the reason behind the killing is yet to be ascertained.

Also read: Set ablaze, Odisha girl fights for life; curbs at AIIMS Bhubaneswar amid political spat

The body was taken to Williamnagar Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination, an officer told PTI.

“An investigation is underway. Police have also announced rewards for any information about the suspects,” the officer said.

(With agency inputs)