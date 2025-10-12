Haryana IPS officer 'suicide': SC/ST Act added to FIR as caste discrimination allegations mount

In a recent development in the alleged suicide case of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar (52), the state police has added relevant sections of the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribes Prevention of Atrocities (POA) Act to the FIR.

The police acted after a plea by his wife, senior IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, requesting that the diluted sections in the FIR be amended to include relevant provisions of the SC/ST Act. Meanwhile, one of the officers named in Kumar's 'final note' was removed from his post for allegedly discriminating against him due to his caste.

Puran Kumar belonged to a Dalit community.

Also Read: Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar found dead in Chandigarh, suicide suspected

Wife's plea

Earlier, Amneet had written to the police, requesting the amendment of diluted sections of the SC/ST Act and said that Section 3 (2) (v) of the SC/ST (POA) was the appropriate section applicable in the case.

Amneet urged SSP Kanwardeep Kaur to name the accused in the FIR, and specifically mentioned Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur and Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya for allegedly abetting Puran Kumar's suicide. She also demanded their immediate arrest.

Chandigarh IG Pushpendra Kumar, who is heading a six-member Special Investigation Team in the 'suicide' case, on October 12 confirmed that Section 3 (2) (v) has been invoked in the FIR. Meanwhile, the Haryana government, on October 11, shunted out Rohtak SP Bijarniya.

IPS officer Surinder Singh Bhoria has been appointed as the new SP. It said the Bijarniya's new designation will be announced separately.

Also Read: Farmers’ suicides in Telangana: How widows are finding ways to rebuild their lives

The Chandigarh Police's initial FIR, which was based on a final note by the deceased police officer, included charges under under Section 108, read with 3(5) (abetment of suicide) and 3 (1) (r) POA (Prevention of Atrocities) SC/ST Act. The SC/ST section refers to a case when a person who is not a member of a SC/ST community intentionally insults or intimidates with the intent to humiliate a member of an SC/ST community in a public place.

The newly added Section 3 (2) (v) of the Act refers to any offence under the Indian Penal Code (45 of 1860), punishable with imprisonment for a term of ten years or more, against an SC/ST person shall be punishable with imprisonment for life along with fine.

Also Read: How two suicides in UAE uncover the plight of Kerala’s dependent migrant women

Political storm in Haryana

As the deceased officer in his 'final note' mentioned that he was subjected to caste discrimination at the hands of senior police officials, this case has become very sensitive in the state. Consequently, it has created a political storm as well.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, on October 11, while addressing the case for the first time, assured that the guilty would face action irrespective of their position. He also asked the Opposition not to politicise the matter.

As the controversy deepened, several officials and ministers from Haryana and politicians from various states met Kumar's wife.

Kumar's family, who demand justice for him has yet to consent to the autopsy. On October 11, Haryana ministers Krishan Lal Panwar, Krishan Kumar Bedi, Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, and principal secretary to the CM Rajesh Khullar met Kumar's family, in what seemed to be an attempt to persuade them to agree to a post-mortem and Kumar's final rites.

Meanwhile, Shaheed Y Puran Singh Nyaya Sangharsh Morcha, a 31-member committee, was formed to ensure that the family's demands and concerns were addressed by authorities, and announced a "mahapanchayat" in Chandigarh.

Also Read: Mamata on Durgapur gangrape: 'Girls shouldn’t venture out at night'

Final note

Puran Kumar, a 2001-batch IPS officer, had allegedly shot himself at his residence on October 7.

During the police search of his premises, they discovered a Will and a final note written by the deceased officer. In the final note, Puran Kumar stated that he was subjected to caste discrimination and repeated workplace harassment by other officers. He also named eight senior IPS officers including Shatrujeet Kapur and Narendra Bijarniya for allegedly harassing and maligning him.

Puran Kumar had been vocal about the rights of officers and seniority in the department. Prior to his death, Kumar was posted as the Inspector General of the Police Training Centre (PTC) in Rohtak's Sunaria.

Amneet, who was in Japan as a part of the state delegation returned to India on October 7 upon hearing of Puran Kumar's sudden demise.

She has alleged that her husband's death was the result of "systematic persecution" by high-ranking officers. Chandigarh Police on October 10 constituted a six-member SIT headed by IG Pushpendra Kumar for a "prompt, impartial and thorough investigation" in a time-bound manner.

(With inputs from agency)