Gugulothu Raju was a small farmer in Telangana. He cultivated cotton on his two acres, entirely dependent on rainfall. When the rains failed, even the money he invested could not be recovered. He tried sinking borewells, but there was no water. To escape losses, he leased another two acres. But crop investments only grew higher, and debts began piling up. He borrowed from relatives and acquaintances, but the crops still failed. Losses mounted. The moneylenders hounded him. Unable to bear the humiliation, he committed suicide.

“Five years ago, my husband left us, consumed by debt. Along with the grief of losing him, the burden of raising two children and repaying his debts fell entirely on me. Many times I thought of ending my life. But when my children’s faces came to mind, I stopped. Each day I had to go for daily wage work just to get food for us. That’s how I somehow raised my children,” said Raju’s wife, Swaroopa, when we met her in Panjagutta Thanda, Akkannapet mandal, Siddipet district.

She is not alone. There are over 40 such families in Jangaon district alone, widows of farmers who killed themselves, all struggling without livelihoods. “In Telangana, families of farmers who commit suicide are given Rs 6 lakh compensation. But most of it goes toward paying off debts. And there are so many conditions attached that most families don’t even get the support,” explained Umesh, a representative of Subhiksha Agri Foundation, an NGO dedicated to helping farmer suicide-affected families.

On behalf of Subhiksha, Swaroopa was given a milch cow. It now provides her with some income, and the foundation also helps support her children’s education. What happens to a farmer’s family when he takes his own life? To provide them social security, full livelihood support, and a path out of poverty, Subhiksha Agri Foundation was established in 2016.

“When a poor farmer is driven to suicide, there are always powerful reasons behind it. We are committed to ensuring government welfare schemes actually reach farmers’ families, supporting children’s education, protecting their health, and providing constant follow-up. Our organisation stands by families affected by farmer suicides and the poorest households. We provide financial assistance to help them take up livelihoods they already know,” says Narendar Garidi, Director of Subhiksha Agri Foundation.

“Every month we hold meetings to listen to their struggles, offer moral support, and rebuild their mental strength. For three years, we support each family until they stabilize,” adds Garidi. His friend, Rambabu Virgineni, is the founder of the foundation. Both come from farming families themselves. Having grown up watching the struggles of cultivation, they later worked in software companies abroad. About 10 years ago, Narendar returned to Hyderabad to work on development projects.

For farmers’ families, they provide support for dairying, flour mills, grocery stores, as well as school fees and career counseling for children. Women are trained in skills to become entrepreneurs. In Jangaon, three women have started efforts to run a millet centre.

In the last five years (2020-2025), an estimated 2,000-2,500 farmer suicides have taken place in Telangana. The main reasons are debt burden, crop failures, irrigation problems, and especially falling groundwater levels. Many farmers borrow heavily to drill borewells, which often fail. Improper implementation of welfare schemes and incomplete loan waiver programmes also drive them to despair.

“When the hands that feed the nation are forced to end their lives, how horrific must their conditions be! Yet the government machinery that designs policies pays no attention to these root causes. When farmers, unable to bear debts, die by suicide, it is their wives and mothers who shoulder everything: repaying debts, raising children, marrying off daughters, and carrying on life,” says independent researcher and writer Kota Neelima, author of Widows of Vidarbha: Making of Shadows (2018), a book documenting the lives of 18 such farmer widows, each courageously holding on to self-respect while leading inspiring lives.

Mangamma, who now runs a grocery shop in Jangaon, shares a story like so many others. Eight years ago, her husband Harilal, drowning in debts, killed himself, leaving her with two children and creditors closing in. She too attempted suicide several times. Once she even brought home a bottle of pesticide hidden inside a cool drink bottle. Relatives noticed, consoled her, and saved her life. Even then, with no support at home, she struggled to raise her family. That’s when Subhiksha volunteer Sagarika gave her hope for the future.

The organisation gave her financial support to start a grocery shop and also provided a flour mill. With the income from these, she later started her own chicken shop. She slaughters and sells the poultry herself. From this income, she managed to marry off her daughter. Her son now works in a private job in Hyderabad. Life has stabilised. Soon, she plans to open a millet store and become a full-fledged entrepreneur, with Subhiksha’s help.