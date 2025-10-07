Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar found dead in Chandigarh, suicide suspected

Senior Haryana police officer Y Puran Kumar was found dead with a gunshot wound at his Chandigarh residence on Tuesday (October 7). Police suspect that the IPS officer has died by suicide.

Y Puran Kumar, a 2001 batch officer, was the inspector general, Police Training Centre (PTC), in Sunaria, Rohtak.

Kumar's wife, Amneet P Kumar, an IAS officer and commissioner and secretary of the Department of Foreign Cooperation, Haryana government, is in Japan as part of a delegation led by Chief Minister Nayab Saini.

Police on Y Puran Kumar’s death

Upon being informed about the incident police rushed to Y Puran Kumar’s home in upscale Sector 11 around 1.30 pm.

Speaking to reporters, Chandigarh Senior Superintendent of Police Kanwardeep Kaur said that the SHO, Sector 11, and his team inspected the scene, adding that the deceased has been identified as Y Puran Kumar, IPS officer.

"The SHO, Sector 11, and his team inspected the scene. A reported suicide had taken place... The body was identified as that of Y Puran Kumar, IPS officer," said Kaur.

She also said that a team from the CFSL (Central Forensic Science Laboratory) is inspecting the spot, and investigations are on, adding that those present in the house at the time are being questioned, the SSP.

No suicide note found so far

According to a Times of India report, a senior police officer said that the reason behind the incident can be determined after further investigation.

The report further stated that police said that no suicide note has been recovered so far, adding that investigators are looking into whether recent professional matters or personal reasons have led to the incident.

Earlier posted as Rohtak Range IG

Y Puran Kumar was earlier posted as Rohtak Range IG and had recently been transferred as IG, PTC, Sunaria.

A senior IPS officer from Haryana, Y Puran Kumar, was recently posted to Rohtak’s Sunaria Jail on September 29. The prison is known for housing Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is serving time for sexual assault and other crimes.

Kumar’s sudden death has left the police fraternity in shock, prompting senior officers from the Haryana Police and the Chandigarh administration to rush to his residence as the news broke.

(With agency inputs)