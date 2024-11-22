'Revdi Par Charcha': Kejriwal challenges BJP, promises to give freebies

Ahead of Assembly elections early next year, former Delhi chief minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on Friday (November 22) promised to provide “freebies” to voters which the BJP derisively dismisses as “revdis”.

Mocking at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Aam Aadmi Party founder-leader kicked off a “Revdi Par Charcha” (debate on freebies) drive to woo voters.

He said all residents of Delhi will be provided free electricity, water, education, medical treatment at Mohalla Clinics, bus travel for women, pilgrimage for the elderly and Rs 1,000 a month for women.

'What has BJP done?'

Kejriwal said AAP workers will ask the voters what the BJP has done for Delhi since "the national capital is a half-state and the Central government has as many powers as we do".

"The BJP is in power in 20 states and not even in a single state do they provide any of these free 'revdis'. This is because they don't have the intention," he thundered.

On the contrary, the BJP has only halted the Delhi government's works, he said.

Also, if the BJP were to take power in Delhi, it will halt all the freebies, Kejriwal said.

He accused Union ministers Amit Shah and Hardeep Puri of making false promises to the Purvanchali community during the last elections.

"They promised proper registrations for unauthorised colonies but haven't completed even one in five years," he said.

AAP names 11 candidates

Present at the venue were prominent AAP leaders Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Gopal Rai and Raghav Chaddha.

In a first, the AAP has already named 11 of its candidates for the 70-member Delhi Assembly.

The AAP has been ruling Delhi since February 2015. The BJP has eight seats in the House. The Congress has no representation in the Assembly.