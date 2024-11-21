Delhi Assembly polls: AAP releases first list of 11 candidates

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday declared its first list of 11 candidates for the Delhi Assembly polls due in February next year.

Six leaders from the BJP and Congress, who had recently switched to the Arvind Kejriwal-led party, figured in the list.

While Brahm Singh Tanwar (Chhatarpur), Anil Jha (Kirari), BB Tyagi (Laxmi Nagar) had recently quit the BJP and joined the AAP, Zubair Chaudhary (Seelampur), Veer Singh Dhingan (Seemapuri) amd Somesh Shokeen (Matiala) joined the AAP after quitting the Congress.

Sarita Singh (Rohtas Nagar), Ram Singh Netaji (Badarpur), Gaurav Sharma (Ghonda) Manoj Tyagi (Karawal Nagar) and Deepak Singhal (Vishwas Nagar) were the other candidates whose names were announced by the party.

The names were announced after a meeting of the AAP's political affairs committee (PAC) headed by party convener Kejriwal.

The elections for 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly are due in February 2025.

Kejriwal said earlier that tickets for the elections will be distributed based on the work, public opinion and winning chances of the probables.

The AAP won 62 of the 70 assembly seats in the last elections held in 2020. PTI

