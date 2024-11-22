Delhi pollution | Ensure police check entry of trucks at all 113 entry points: SC to Centre

The Supreme Court on Friday (November 22) directed the Union government to depute police personnel at all 113 entry points in Delhi to check the entry of trucks amid the national capital reeling under severe air pollution.

The top court also questioned the Delhi government over the entry of trucks into the national capital.

Also read: Delhi pollution: Hospitals told to set up special teams for respiratory cases

"It is very difficult for us to assume that entry of trucks in Delhi has been stopped," observed a Bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih.

The Bench therefore said it proposes to direct the Centre to depute police personnel at all 113 points to check the entry of trucks in Delhi.

Also watch: Delhi’s air quality equals smoking 40 cigarettes daily

The counsel appearing for the Delhi government informed the Bench there were a total of 113 entry points, including 13 for trucks.

The apex court is seized of the matter related to air pollution in the Delhi-National Capital Region and the hearing is currently underway.

On November 18, the apex court directed all Delhi-NCR states to immediately set up teams to strictly enforce anti-pollution GRAP 4 restrictions, making it clear that the curbs would continue till further orders.

(With agency inputs)