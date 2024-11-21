Delhi records coldest night of the season at 10.2 deg Celsius

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Delhi continued to experience dropping temperatures, with Thursday recording the season's coldest night so far at 10.2 degrees Celsius.

The night time temperature recorded on Wednesday was 11.2 degrees Celsius, while Tuesday night saw a low of 12.3 degrees Celsius, making them the second and third lowest of the season so far, according to the India Meteorological Department.

During the same period last year, the temperature dropped to 10.6 degrees Celsius in 2023 and 11.5 degrees Celsius in 2022, according to the data.

The city, covered in a blanket of fog and smitten by chilly wind, saw a maximum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius, 0.8 notch below the normal.

The humidity levels fluctuated between 80 per cent and 64 per cent during the day, according to the weather department.

The IMD has forecast shallow fog for Friday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle at 27 degrees Celsius and 10 degrees Celsius. PTI

