Kashmiri students urge Modi to ensure their safety post Red Fort blast

The J&K Students Association (JKSA) Kashmiri students on Monday (November 17) urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to issue a statement that would make Kashmiri students "feel safe" amid the "atmosphere of hate" against Kashmiris in the country.

The appeal follows the New Delhi Red Fort car blast on November 10 that killed over a dozen people and injured more than 20. Security agencies suspect Dr Umar Nabi from Kashmir to be the mastermind behind the blast, with several other doctors hailing from Kashmir allegedly linked to the "white collar terror" incident.

Appeal to Modi

The national convenor of the JKSA, Nasir Khuehami, addressing media persons at the Press Club of India (PCI) in New Delhi, said: "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the PM of the entire country, not just of a particular community. We appeal to him to issue a general statement that there should be no step-motherly treatment of Kashmiris. They (Kashmiris) shouldn't be made to believe that they are refugees in their own country."

"PM Modi's message would be a big confidence building measure," he added.

Khuehami said "mudslinging" started against Kashmiris on WhatsApp following the incident, which has put the over 1.5 lakh Kashmiri student community studying across the country at risk.

"This is as if the whole Kashmiri community is involved in it. It looks like both mainstream and secessionist groups have been bracketed in one category after the incident," he said.

'Believed in Constitution’

Khuehami said Kashmiri youth have always believed in the Constitution of India. "We have always rejected terrorism and secessionism. Hate is spread through ‘WhatsApp university’," he said.

While condemning the Red Fort incident, Khuehami said, "The harshest treatment should be given to the perpetrators of this incident so that future generations remember it.”

However, he said, while security agencies are investigating the incident, Kashmiri students studying across the country shouldn't be made to feel that they are "lesser citizens of this country".

‘Complaints of harassment’

Khuehami said they have received complaints from Kashmiri students in the northern states, particularly Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, about harassment from landlords. Besides, he said, profiling of the students is being done, which has caused anxiety and fear among them.

The JKSA alleged that the Faridabad police questioned over 2,000 Kashmiri students living on rent in the city to ascertain any possible links to the white-collar terror module allegedly responsible for the recent Red Fort car blast, and is continuing to question more students as part of the ongoing investigation.

Khuehami said while the culprits should be dealt with severely, Kashmiri students shouldn't be unnecessarily dragged into it.

Due to the alleged harassment, he said already over 700 students studying in Gurugram and Faridabad have returned to Kashmir.

‘Prevent collective punishment’

The association has also written a letter to Modi, seeking his intervention to safeguard Kashmiri students and "prevent collective punishment" after the Red Fort blast.

"Kashmiris have made immense sacrifices for the nation. Our families have stood on the borders, protected the country with courage, and given their blood and sweat for India’s sovereignty.”

“Generations of Kashmiris have endured hardships with dignity, believing wholeheartedly that the future of Jammu & Kashmir is intertwined with the progress and unity of India...," the letter said.