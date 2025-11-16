Red Fort blast suspect Nabi stayed in Nuh until day before attack

The Red Fort blast suspect, Dr Mohammad Umar un-Nabi, fled to Nuh in Haryana and stayed there until the day before the blast and used several mobile phones. At least a dozen people were killed and several were injured when a Hyundai i20 car exploded near the Red Fort in Delhi.

Investigation has revealed that Nabi, allegedly a member of a “white collar terror group”, stayed in a rented room till the day before the blast in Delhi, reported the Hindustan Times.

According to police, Nabi left the Al-Falah Medical College in Faridabad following the arrest of his close aide, Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganaie.

CCTV footage showed that he was at a pollution Centre in Delhi in an i20 car and getting a mobile phone repaired.

Fled to Nuh on October 30

Investigation records showed that Nabi had fled to Nuh on October 30 with the help of Shobah Khan, a nursing staff member at Al-Falah University, reported the Hindustan Times.

The report further stated that Khan helped Nabi find a place for his sister-in-law, Afsana’s house. She rented him one of her four rooms for Rs 6,000, which includes Rs 2,000 monthly rent and Rs 4,000 security.

‘Was mostly in his room’

Afsana’s daughter said that Nabi mostly kept himself confined to the room and only came out at night to have dinner from roadside eateries. She also said Nabi had two smartphones.

“He never came out of the room during the day. He had two smartphones and would step out only after dark, mostly to eat dinner from roadside eateries,” she said as quoted by the Hindustan Times.

“He seemed very serious, never spoke to anyone, and lived in the same clothes for eleven days,” she added.

‘Left on November 9’

She said that Nabi had suddenly left on the night of November 9, adding that the room had a strong stench.

“He left suddenly on the night of November 9. The room was stinking and we were scared. Later, we heard about the bomb blast on TV, then the police came and took my uncle and mother for questioning. They have not returned yet,” she said.

However, police said that the forensic examination of the i20 car did not reveal the presence of a mobile phone, suggesting that Nabi may have thrown it away.