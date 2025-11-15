Delhi blast: Two FIRs filed against Al Falah University; 2 more doctors held

Delhi police have detained three people, including two doctors from Haryana’s Al Falah University, in connection with the Red Fort blast, while two separate FIRs have also been filed against the university over alleged irregularities flagged by the UGC and NAAC, officials said on Saturday.



The detentions and the new criminal cases come amid an expanding multi-agency investigation into the Red Fort blast that killed 13 people and the activities of individuals associated with the university.

Detentions deepen blast probe

The Crime Branch has lodged two FIRs under charges of cheating and forgery following regulatory violations reported by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

The action was taken after both statutory bodies highlighted "major irregularities" in the university's functioning. A police team also visited the Okhla office of the university on Saturday to seek details related to those under scanner.

The police also detained two doctors, Mohammad and Mustakim, from Al-Falah University, who were known to Dr Umar Nabi, the driver of the Hyundai i20 car that exploded near the Red Fort on Monday.

The detentions were made during coordinated raids in Dhauj, Nuh and adjoining areas by the Special Cell and the NIA, officials said.

Investigation widens terror trail

Sources said Mohammad and Mustakim were allegedly in touch with Dr Muzammil Ganaie, who has been arrested in connection with the probe into an alleged “white collar terror module”. Both were also close associates of Umar.

Initial questioning revealed that one of the doctors was in Delhi on the day of the blast to appear for an interview at AIIMS, they said. Their statements are being verified to establish the extent of their association with Ganaie and their possible role in the wider conspiracy, officials added.



Another man, identified as Dinesh alias Dabbu, has also been detained for selling fertilisers without a licence.

It has emerged that the members of the terror module had pooled around Rs 26 lakh to buy explosive substances and spent Rs 3 lakh out of it to purchase NPK fertiliser, which is commonly used to make bombs.

It is being probed whether Dinesh sold the fertiliser to the suspects and if his activities extended beyond the illegal trade, officials said.

