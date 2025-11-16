What is ‘Mother of Satan’, the suspected explosive in the Delhi blast?

The perpetrators of the Red Fort blast are suspected to have used a very volatile explosive known as ‘Mother of Satan’. The explosive, Triacetone triperoxide (TATP), has gained the sinister moniker because of its wide usage in criminal bomb-makers across the world. Traces of TATP were found after the 2017 Barcelona attacks, 2015 Paris attacks, 2017 Manchester bombing, and 2016 Brussels bombings.

Why ‘Mother of Satan’ is deadly

Mother of Satan or TATP can explode just because of heat, and unlike other explosives, such as ammonium nitrate, there is no need for a detonator to trigger the blast.

TATP is known to be an extremely sensitive compound that can explode due to friction, pressure or any kind of change in the physical environment.

Also Read: Red Fort blast suspect Nabi stayed in Nuh until day before attack

Investigators initially suspected that ammonium nitrate was used in the blast in an i20 car near the Red Fort on November 10 that left 13 people dead and several injured. The car was being driven by Umar Mohammad, a doctor.

The police are trying to determine whether Umar was aware of the volatile nature of the ‘Mother of Satun’ before he entered the crowded area, next to Chandni Chowk, one of the most highly populated areas of Old Delhi.

Was ‘Mother of Satan’ used in Red Ford blast

According to an NDTV report, the damage pattern at the spot where the blast occurred is consistent with the TATP, known for generating powerful shockwaves.

Also Read: Delhi blast: Two FIRs filed against Al Falah University; 2 more doctors held

The forensic teams are now scanning through the residue to ascertain whether the explosive was heated or it destabilised inside the car. They are also looking into the possibility of whether it accidentally exploded while being transported to another location for use in a larger act of terror.

Where did it come from

The investigators are trying to find out where Umar got the chemicals to make the Mother of Satan, as it required several ingredients. They are probing whether he had access to a wider network or whether others were involved in preparing the explosive.

Police are scanning digital trails and movement logs to have a clear idea of Umar’s activities before the blast.