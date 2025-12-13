Delhi wakes up to thick smog as air quality nears 'severe' mark

Residents of Delhi and nearby regions woke up to a layer of smog on Saturday (December 13), as overall air quality edged close to the ‘severe’ category.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 8 am was 390, which is classified as “very poor”.

Delhi air quality dips to 'severe'

Several parts of the national capital recorded air quality in the severe range.

These areas included Anand Vihar (AQI 435), Burari Crossing (AQI 415), Chandni Chowk (AQI 419), Ghazipur (AQI 435), Jahangirpuri (AQI 442), RK Puram (AQI 404) and Rohini (AQI 436).

A combination of smog and shallow fog reduced visibility across many areas of the capital in the early hours of Saturday.

As per AQI categorisation, 0-50 is considered ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’ and 401-500 ‘severe’.

Rising health risks

The CPCB notes that each category reflects pollution levels and the corresponding health risks.

Dangerously high AQI levels have become increasingly common across various parts of Delhi during the winter months.

Saturday’s overall AQI, falling within the “very poor” bracket, poses a risk of respiratory ailments, even among healthy individuals, when exposure is prolonged.

Airport issues advisory

In a post on X, Delhi Airport stated that all flight operations were currently normal.

“Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are presently normal. Passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for updated flight information,” the advisory read.

On Friday (December 12) as well, a thick layer of smog shrouded Delhi, with the AQI at 386. Heavy haze was reported in areas such as Ghazipur and Anand Vihar, where visibility remained severely limited.

Despite marginal improvements in recent weeks, large parts of the capital continue to be enveloped in dense, toxic smog. The deteriorating air quality has triggered a war of words between political parties.