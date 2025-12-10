Delhi's air quality improves, AQI drops to 267

Delhi’s air quality showed improvement on Wednesday (December 10), with the city registering an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 267 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

CPCB data indicates that the AQI on Tuesday (December 9) morning was 291, while on Monday (December 8) morning it had been 318.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor" and 401 to 500 "severe".

IMD predicts clear skies

On the weather front, the minimum temperature settled at 10 degrees Celsius, 0.4 notches above normal, while the morning relative humidity was 75 per cent.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast mainly clear sky for the day. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 24 degrees Celsius later in the day.

