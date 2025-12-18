New rules in Delhi from today: 'No pollution certificate, no fuel'

Delhi government’s stricter curbs to combat air pollution in the national capital will kick in on Thursday (December 18) as the city’s air quality index (AQI) deteriorated into the severe category this week.

The measures announced by Delhi’s Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday include mandatory working in hybrid mode for offices, a ban on entry of certain types of vehicles and a compulsory Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate, without which vehicles will not be refuelled at petrol pumps.

The measures will be enforced in addition to the Graded Response Action Plan-4 (GRAP) curbs imposed by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) after Delhi registered a ‘severe’ air category for three consecutive days since Saturday (December 13). Earlier, the Supreme Court on Wednesday criticised the CAQM over the steps taken to combat pollution and asked for a comprehensive policy to resolve the crisis.

Mandatory hybrid work-from-home model

The Delhi government has decided to impose a mandatory hybrid work-from-home model for all government and private institutions in the city from Thursday. Announcing the measure, Delhi’s Labour Minister Kapil Mishra said that non-compliance will be dealt with strict action.

As per the order, all private offices functioning within the National Capital Territory of Delhi must ensure that not more than 50 per cent of their staff work from the office physically from Thursday, while the rest must work from home.

However, emergency and frontline workers such as those working in hospitals, departments involved in the fight against air pollution, the fire department, and other essential services are exempted from the order, along with public and private health services, transport and sanitation services, reported the Hindustan Times.

Ban on vehicles under BS-VI category

As per the Delhi Environment Minister’s announcement, all vehicles under the BS-VI category and those registered outside Delhi will be banned from entering Delhi when GRAP 3 and 4 are in place in the city.

According to an NDTV report, 580 police personnel have been deployed for vehicle checks and 37 enforcement vans have been stationed at 126 checkpoints. The Delhi government has also deployed officials from the Department, Municipal Corporation, and Food Department at various petrol pumps in the city.

What the final order said

According to the final order issued on Wednesday, the restrictions will come into effect only when Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is in force in the national capital.

The Supreme Court, meanwhile, on Wednesday withdrew the protection granted against coercive action to Bharat Stage III and lower-category vehicles operating in Delhi.

What Delhi environment minister said

The Delhi environment minister has also said that vehicles carrying construction material will be barred from entering the city. Speaking to ANI, Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, “Trucks carrying construction materials into Delhi have also been banned... I appeal to people coming from outside Delhi to bring vehicles that comply with Bharat Stage 6 (BS6) emission standards.”

Sirsa further announced that from Thursday, vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate will not be supplied fuel at petrol pumps across the capital.

A PUC certificate is issued after a basic emission check conducted at authorised centres in Delhi. The cost of obtaining the certificate is Rs 60 for two- and three-wheelers and ₹80 for four-wheelers, while diesel-powered vehicles are charged Rs 100. The certificate remains valid for 12 months for vehicles that comply with Bharat Stage IV and Bharat Stage VI emission norms.