Dense fog disrupts traffic across Delhi-NCR; AQI remains 'very poor'

Dense fog enveloped large parts of Delhi-NCR on Thursday morning (December 18), significantly reducing visibility and disrupting traffic across the region.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), dense fog conditions prevailed over the city based on the 6 am observation. Visibility at Palam Airport dropped sharply to 150 metres, while Safdarjung Airport reported visibility of 200 metres.

Dense fog affects road traffic

The dense fog affected road traffic in several areas, with vehicles seen moving slowly on major arterial roads and highways connecting Delhi with neighbouring cities such as Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Noida. Morning commuters faced delays as low visibility prompted motorists to exercise caution.

Also Read: ‘Clean Air, My Right’ convention: Youth Congress flags pollution crisis as public health emergency

According to the officials, the current visibility at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Palam is 100 metres. General visibility is expected to increase to 150 metres in the next 30 minutes and will gradually improve thereafter. No further reductions are expected.

Foggy conditions likely to persist

Weather officials said foggy conditions are likely to persist during early mornings in the coming days as winter intensifies. The IMD has forecast dense fog on Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, air quality in the national capital remained in the “very poor” category, with the air quality index (AQI) recorded at 358, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Also Read: Delhi govt to give Rs 10,000 compensation for workers hit by pollution-battling curbs

On the weather front, the minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 9.0 degrees Celsius, which is 0.9 notches above the season's average. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 23 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

The relative humidity was recorded at 100 per cent at 8.30 am.

As per the CPCB classification, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 to 100 “satisfactory”, 101 to 200 “moderate”, 201 to 300 “poor”, 301 to 400 “very poor” and 401 to 500 “severe”.

(With agency inputs)