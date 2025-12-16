Delhi air pollution: ‘Impossible to fix in 9 months’, says minister Sirsa

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday (December 16) said that it was “impossible” for any elected government to reduce the AQI in the national capital within nine to 10 months, as he tendered an apology to the residents for the ordeal while blaming the earlier Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the air pollution crisis.

Speaking to reporters, Sirsa said that the ongoing crisis was an outcome of the policies adopted by the erstwhile AAP government, adding that the BJP government inherited a “disease of pollution” from it and was doing its best to resolve the issue.

“I apologise for the pollution in Delhi. We are doing better work than the dishonest AAP government, and we have reduced AQI each day,” said Sirsa.

No fuel without PUC certificate

Announcing stricter air pollution control measures, Sirsa said that vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate will be denied access to fuel at petrol pumps in the national capital from Thursday.

The minister further stated that vehicle owners have been given one day to comply with the government order, stating, “After tomorrow, vehicles that do not have a valid PUC certificate will not be provided fuel,” reported the Hindustan Times.

Sirsa claimed that Delhi’s air quality had remained comparatively better for close to eight months this year than during the same period last year. While conceding that pollution levels had risen in recent days, he said the overall situation showed improvement due to sustained efforts made over the last 10 months.

‘APP trying to divert public attention ‘

Taking a dig at the AAP, the minister alleged that after “ruining Delhi,” the party was now trying to shift focus by holding protests over air pollution. He questioned what concrete measures had been implemented during its time in power to tackle the issue.

Referring to steps being taken by the government, Sirsa said steps were being carried out on a daily basis to reduce pollution, including lowering the height of garbage mountains by around 15 metres and cleaning and reclaiming nearly 45 acres of land.

Over 2,000 pollution-monitoring units installed

He further stated that more than 2,000 pollution-monitoring units had been installed by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) so far.

The minister said that biomethanation plants contribute to pollution and that heaters have been installed to curb emissions and ensure smoother functioning. He added that strict action was being taken against polluting vehicles, with challans being issued for violations related to Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates.

13 pollution hotspots identified

The minister said that 13 pollution hotspots had been identified across the city and that concerned agencies had been asked to take corrective measures. He claimed that AQI levels at these locations were lower this year compared to the last 10 years, excluding the Covid period, calling it a major achievement.

On public transport, Sirsa said the government was focusing on cleaner mobility and plans were underway to induct 7,500 electric buses in Delhi to cut vehicular emissions. A scientific committee has also been formed and has already held meetings to suggest effective measures to control pollution, he added.