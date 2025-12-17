Delhi air pollution: AQI improves to 328 but remains in 'very Poor' category

The Delhi air pollution level recorded a marginal improvement on Wednesday (December 17) with the Air Quality Index (AQI) of 328 as against 377 a day ago and remaining in the 'very poor' category till 9 am, even as smog blanketed the national capital.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board's Sameer app, out of the 40 air quality monitoring stations recorded, 30 were in the 'very poor' category, with Bawana registering the poorest air quality of 376.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

Several parts of the city were seen covered in smog and fog during the early morning hours, leading to reduced visibility.

Bawana recorded the worst air quality

Anand Vihar recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 341, placing it firmly in the very poor range. Thick smog was also reported in and around key locations, including the Indira Gandhi International Airport, ITO, Dhaula Kuan, AIIMS and along the Ghazipur stretch of National Highway 24, affecting visibility during the early hours.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that multiple monitoring stations across the capital continued to register severe pollution levels. Bawana recorded the worst air quality with an AQI of 376, followed by ITO at 360, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at 324 and Narela at 342, all falling under the very poor category. Wazirpur also reported high pollution levels with an AQI of 359, reported ANI.

Despite the overall grim situation, some areas showed marginal variation in air quality. Burari Crossing recorded an AQI of 298, placing it in the poor category and indicating relatively better conditions compared to other parts of the city. Other locations such as IGI Airport Terminal 3 (263), IIT Delhi (300) and CRRI Mathura Road (297) also remained in the poor category, reflecting slight improvement but continued unhealthy air.

What Environment Minister said

Earlier, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced a series of strict measures aimed at curbing vehicular pollution. According to an official release, from December 18, vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) will not be provided fuel at petrol pumps across the capital.

Addressing a press conference, Sirsa said fuel dealers have been instructed to dispense petrol, diesel or CNG only after verifying a valid PUCC.

Curbs on vehicles entering Delhi

The minister also said that during the implementation of GRAP-III and GRAP-IV, vehicles registered outside Delhi and below BS-VI norms will be barred from entering the city. He added that vehicles carrying construction material would also be restricted during GRAP-IV.

Verification will be carried out through Automatic Number Plate Recognition systems and ground checks, while citizens have been urged to carry valid certificates to avoid inconvenience.

