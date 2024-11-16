Delhi's pollution battle: Ban on vehicles, staggered office timings, online classes

The Delhi government announced major curbs on vehicles, tweaked office timings, and banned demolitions and transportation of construction waste in stepped-up efforts to battle pollution that has reduced air quality to the “severe” category for a fourth straight day.

The government's response came as the Indian capital continued to be enveloped by a worsening pollution crisis which doctors say have spiked respiratory illness, irritation in eyes, and cardiovascular complications.

Severely-poor air quality

A dense smog blanketed the city again on Saturday (November 16), with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 406, the Central Pollution Control Board said.

The AQI at other places was even worse - Shadipur was 457, Narela (449), Wazirpur (441), and Jahangiruri (445). These are among the worst-hit areas.

At Pragati Maidan, the AQI stood at 357 or "very poor". Kalindi Kunj and India Gate in the very heart of the capital reported AQI levels of 414 and above, also putting them in the "severe" category.

Curbs on polluting vehicles

Drone footage at key locations showed a layer of smog in the air. Parts of the Yamuna river near the Okhla Barrage were covered with toxic foam.

The Delhi government has enforced stringent steps to curb pollution under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers has been banned. Violators will be fined ₹20,000.

Sweeping, water sprinkling

The restrictions also cover diesel-operated medium goods vehicles of BS-III standards or below within Delhi unless they are carrying essential goods or services.

Curbs were announced on diesel light commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi. Interstate buses can run if they are powered by electric, CNG, or BS-VI diesel engines.

There will also be intensified road sweeping and water sprinkling, especially on heavy traffic corridors and pollution hotspots. A ban has been announced on demolition, earth excavation, and transportation of construction waste.

New office timings

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has announced staggered timings for government offices in a bid to ease traffic congestion.

Under the schedule, Central government offices will operate from 9 am to 5.30 pm, Delhi government offices from 10 am to 6:30 pm, and Municipal Corporation of Delhi offices from 8.30 am to 5 pm.

Delhi’s adjoining areas

Schools for children up to Class 5 will shift to online learning.

Besides Delhi, the poor air pollution has also gripped neighbouring districts including Noida and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh and Gurgaon in Haryana.