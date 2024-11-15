As Delhi grapples with pollution, primary schools switch to online mode

Delhi continues to grapple with the consequences of air pollution as the city was covered with a blanket of smog and the air quality remained in the “severe” category for the third consecutive day.

Delhi now has the dubious distinction of being the world’s second-most polluted city, after Lahore in Pakistan.

Also Read: Delhi: Restrictions under GRAP-3 announced amid worsening air quality

Flight and rail operations have been affected not only in Delhi but also in other parts of the country due to low visibility. More than 25 trains arriving at New Delhi railway station are delayed.

Primary schools move to online mode

All schools up to Class 5 in Delhi will switch to online learning till further directions in view of rising pollution levels in the city, Chief Minister Atishi said on Thursday (November 14).

With pollution reaching alarming levels, the central pollution watchdog CAQM imposed restrictions under GRAP Stage III in Delhi-NCR earlier on Thursday.

Also Read: 300 flights delayed as dense smog engulfs Delhi

"Due to rising pollution levels, all primary schools in Delhi will be shifting to online classes, until further directions," Atishi, who also holds the education portfolio, said in a post on X.