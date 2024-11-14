Delhi: Restrictions under GRAP-3 announced amid worsening air quality

Restrictions under the third stage of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) are all set to be enforced in Delhi from 8 am on Friday (November 14) amid deteriorating air pollution levels in the national capital.

The air quality in Delhi-NCR remained in the "severe" category for a second consecutive day on Thursday (November 13), prompting authorities to impose stringent anti-pollution measures and the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to declare imposition of restrictions under GRAP-3.

What is banned under GRAP?

Under the third stage of GRAP, there is a strict ban on construction and demolition activities and suspension of mining-related activities.

The ban on construction work, however, isn’t applicable to projects concerning national security, healthcare and certain public infrastructure work.

All inter-state buses from NCR states – except electric vehicles, CNG vehicles and BS-VI diesel buses – are also prohibited from entering Delhi when GRAP-3 is in force. Restrictions will also be in place on the plying of BS-lll petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles in Delhi and the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar.

GRAP-3 also mandates institutions to switch to online classes for students up to Class 5 and for daily sweeping and sprinkling of water on major roads to arrest dust.

Restrictions will also be enforced on the use of diesel generator sets.

The ban will also cover painting, polishing and varnishing works as well as cement, plaster and other coatings with the exception of minor indoor repairs and maintenance. Cutting, grinding and fixing on tiles and stones is also restricted.

GRAP stages

The GRAP for Delhi-NCR is divided into four stages of air quality – Stage 1 for "poor" Air Quality Index (AQI) ranging between 201 and 300, Stage 2 for "very poor" AQI of 301-400, Stage 3 for "severe" AQI of 401-450 and Stage 4 for "severe plus" AQI (more than 450).

Severe AQI for second day in row

While earlier on Thursday, Delhi’s Environment Minister Gopal Rai had said that GRAP-3 would not be implemented in the national capital, the decision to implement it was taken in view of deteriorating air quality.

Rai had attributed the worsening air quality to a combination of calm winds and a drop in temperature that caused the pollutants to remain trapped in the air.

Delhi’s AQI which on Wednesday had dipped to the ‘severe’ category continued in the category on Thursday with a reading of 428 in the morning.

Meanwhile physicians have advised Delhi residents to stay indoors and practise utmost caution while venturing out.