300 flights delayed as dense smog engulfs Delhi

As many as 300 flights were delayed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Thursday (November 14) following low visibility conditions brought about by smog in the national capital.

According to Flightradar24, since 12 am, around 115 flights en route to Delhi and 226 leaving from the national capital have been delayed.

According to the website, the airport is currently facing a 17-minute average delay in arrivals and a 54-minute delay in departures.

Low visibility procedures put in place

In view of the deteriorating weather conditions, low visibility procedures were put in place at the airport for flight operations.

The airport also issued an advisory for passengers cautioning them about low visibility.

“Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi airport. All flight operations are presently normal," the airport operator DIAL said in a post on X at 7 am. It also requested passengers to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information.

"#6ETravelAdvisory : This morning, winter fog may impact flights to/from #Amritsar, #Varanasi & #Delhi," IndiGo said in a post on X at 2.37 am.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) is the country's busiest airport and handles around 1,400 flight movements daily.

AQI in ‘severe’ category

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi on Thursday morning was in the 'severe' category with a reading of 428 at 9 am. The AQI on Wednesday was reported as the worst in the country, plunging into the 'severe' category for the first time this season. Around 10 flights were diverted and scores of flights were delayed due to low visibility conditions on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said the government will ensure strict enforcement of pollution control measures under the Graded Response Action Plan Stage 2 to combat deteriorating air quality in the city.