Delhi AQI at 332; air quality remains in ‘very poor’ category

The Air quality in Delhi continued to remain in the “very poor” category on Saturday (November 29) with an AQI reading of 332. This is a marginal improvement over Friday’s Air Quality Index (AQI), which stood at 369, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) 9 am bulletin data showed.

According to CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered “good”, 51-100 “satisfactory”, 101-200 “moderate”, 201-300 “poor”, 301-400 “very poor”, and 401-500 “severe”.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 10.4 degrees Celsius. A mainly clear sky, with the maximum temperature likely to touch 25 degrees Celsius, has been predicted for the day, the weather department said, adding that the relative humidity stood at 90 per cent at 8.30 am.

NCR industrial zones continue to choke

Industrial zones across the National Capital Region continued to register air quality readings above the city’s overall average on Saturday. Bawana recorded a “very poor” AQI of 364, while Narela posted an even higher level at 387. Okhla Phase 2 also remained in the “very poor” bracket with an index reading of 340.

In contrast, the vicinity of the Indira Gandhi International Airport reported comparatively better conditions, staying in the “poor” category with an AQI of 295, reported ANI.

Locals complain of breathing problems

Residents voiced growing unease over the health effects of the worsening pollution, noting increased breathing problems and irritation in their eyes. Some locals also raised fears about potential volcanic ash drifting from Ethiopia following a recent eruption.

Atul, who had gone cycling near Kartavya Path, told ANI that visibility was extremely low. “I stepped out without a mask, thinking I would manage, but the moment I came outside, my eyes started burning. I had to put the mask back on. Living here has become very difficult,” he said. Regarding the authorities’ actions, he added that while government initiatives appear visible online, their impact on the ground remains unclear.

Earlier this week, the Commission for Air Quality Management withdrew GRAP 3 restrictions due to a slight improvement and reinstated GRAP 2 measures across NCR. Despite this, Delhi continues to remain in the “very poor” category.

What CM Rekha Gupta said

On Friday, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reiterated that the administration is monitoring conditions daily and implementing necessary steps, emphasising that current interventions will show results over time.

Meanwhile, air pollution has again become a point of contention in Parliament as the winter session approaches on December 1, with the Opposition seeking a debate on the crisis. In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi criticised the Centre, alleging a lack of urgency, planning, and accountability, stating that children across India are growing up inhaling hazardous air.

