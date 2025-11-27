Delhi air quality remains ‘very poor’ for 13th straight day

The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the 'very poor' category on Thursday (November 27) morning, with an AQI reading of 355, marking the 13th consecutive day the city has been battling poor air quality.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor" and 401 to 500 "severe".

Delhi weather

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), on the weather front, Delhi recorded the minimum temperature of 8.3 degrees Celsius, 2 degrees below the season's average, and the maximum temperature is likely to reach around 25 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity was 100 per cent at 8.30 am, the IMD said.

IMD further forecasts clear skies in the Delhi-NCR region and shallow to moderate fog on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

