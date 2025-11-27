SC to hear Delhi-NCR pollution plea on December 3, seeks continuous monitoring

The Supreme Court on Thursday (October 27) said that the issue of deteriorating air quality in the Delhi-National Capital Region needed regular monitoring and agreed to hear a plea in this regard on December 3.

‘It’s a health emergency’

Taking note of the submissions of senior advocate Aparajita Singh, who is assisting the bench as an amicus curiae in the air pollution case, the bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said there is an “alarming situation in Delhi-NCR, and it is a health emergency”.

“What magic wand can a judicial forum exercise? I know this is hazardous for Delhi-NCR. We all know the problem. The issue is what is the solution. We need to identify reasons and … the solutions can be given by the domain experts only. We hope and expect that long-term solutions are found,” the CJI.

“Tell me what can we direct? We issue some directions and get to breathe clean air immediately ... .Then we have to see what the solutions can be in each region. Let us see what the government has constituted in terms of committee. This matter is also listed ceremonial way during the Diwali season and …let us have regular monitoring,” added the CJI.

SC’s earlier direction to Air Quality Management panel

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court urged the Commission of Air Quality Management to ask Delhi-NCR schools to defer sports competitions planned for November-December due to hazardous air quality.

A bench led by the then Chief Justice of India BR Gavai noted concerns after the amicus curiae, Aparajita Singh, said several schools were proceeding with events despite severe pollution, comparing the situation to putting children in “gas chambers.”

‘Delhi HC can issue suitable directions’

The court said the Delhi High Court may also issue suitable directions, as a similar petition is being heard there. The development coincided with growing public anger over deteriorating air, with hundreds protesting at Jantar Mantar demanding immediate action. Protesters accused the government of inaction, manipulation of AQI data, and prioritising officials’ safety over public health. Students and residents said pollution was harming daily life, health, and fundamental rights.

However, it had declined to impose year-round restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), an emergency framework that restricts polluting activities in severe conditions, and instead emphasised the need for long-term, sustainable solutions.

(With agency inputs)