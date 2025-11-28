Delhi’s air quality remains unchanged at 'very poor' amid continuing pollution crisis

Delhi’s overall air quality firmly remained unchanged on Friday (November 28) morning, as it continued to hover in the ‘very poor’ category, registering an AQI of 384.

'Poor' air quality

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) Sameer app, 20 monitoring stations recorded ‘very poor’ air quality, while 18 reported levels in the ‘severe’ range.

The city has been grappling with poor air quality for the past 14 days.

As per the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor" and 401 to 500 "severe".

Moderate fog

Delhi also witnessed a cold morning as the minimum temperature settled at 8.1 degrees Celsius, 2.2 degrees below normal, the IMD said.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 26 degrees, with the forecast indicating moderate fog during the day.

The relative humidity stood at 95 per cent, it added.

