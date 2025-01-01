Café owner found dead in Delhi home; was getting a divorce, says family

A 40-year-old café owner was found dead in his house in Delhi in a suspected case of suicide on Tuesday (December 31) evening.

Police said Puneet Khurana, owner of Woodbox Café, was in the process of getting a divorce from his wife and was engaged in a legal conflict with her over the business.

Puneet’s body was reportedly found hanging at his residence in Kalyan Vihar in Delhi’s Model Town.

“He was found lying on the bed with ligature mark over his neck,” police told the media.

Strained ties with wife

According to a report in NDTV, Puneet’s family has said that he was upset with his wife. The couple got married in 2016.

A Republic Media Network report quoting Puneet’s family friend Jatin Khanna said that while divorce proceedings were initiated in September last year, his wife was demanding a greater stake in form of alimony.

‘I’m still business partner…’ says viral audio clip

In a 16-minute audio recording, accessed by various media outlets, the couple is heard fighting over the business property.

“We are getting a divorce, but I am still a business partner…you need to clear my dues,” the wife is purportedly heard saying.

Atul Subhash suicide

The incident comes close on the heels of the suicide of Bengaluru-based techie Atul Subhash, who accused his wife and her family of forcing him to take the extreme step.

Subhash, 34, in a 24-page suicide note accused his wife Nikita Singhania and her family of harassing him by filing multiple cases against him. The techie also alleged that a judge in Uttar Pradesh had asked him for a bribe of Rs 5 lakh to give a favourable ruling in one of the cases.

Also read: Bengaluru techie suicide | Silence, indifference prevail at apartment where he led isolated life



Days after Subhash’s suicide Nikita, her mother and brother were arrested and sent to judicial custody.

(Suicides can be prevented. For help please call Suicide Prevention Helplines: Neha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050; Aasara helpline for suicide prevention, emotional support & trauma help — +91-9820466726; Kiran, Mental health rehabilitation — 1800-599-0019, Disha 0471- 2552056, Maithri 0484 2540530, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)