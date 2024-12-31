Why did mom sniff foul play in OpenAI whistleblower’s death? She used ChatGPT!

The mother of Suchir Balaji, the OpenAI whistleblower who was found dead in San Francisco on November 26 this year, has used the company’s own product to claim that her son’s death was not a suicide but murder.

Suchir’s mother Poornima told India Today that she used ChatGPT to determine that the blood stains found in her son’s apartment do not seem like a case of suicide.

She also claimed that a private investigator’s probe contradicted the police’s version of how her son died.

The medical examiner, however, ruled it a suicide.

Whistleblower

Suchir Balaji, 26, was an employee of OpenAI. He left the firm in August this year, and spoke out against the company’s data-gathering practices, and alleged there were copyright violations in the development of ChatGPT.

His mother has appealed to the Ministry of External Affairs to intervene in the matter. She said the tech industry lobby in San Francisco is very powerful, and alleged that there is a lot of corruption.

She said her son wanted to make a difference to mankind, and was working on a project called “Futura Doctor Visit”.

“Our dreams have been snatched away from us,” she said.

Mother wants FBI investigation

Poornima said she found her son’s apartment ransacked after his death, and that there were signs of struggle in the bathroom. She has sought an investigation by the FBI into the case.

She said when they fed the picture of her son’s bathroom to ChatGPT, it revealed that the splatter of blood is not what it is supposed to be if it were a suicide. They also found other blood spots in the bathroom that indicate he may have been hit.

She also pointed out that there was no suicide note.

Poornima then decided to hire a private investigator, who after probing the matter, has concluded that it does not seem like a case of suicide.

Another point raised by Suchir’s mother is that the attorney told them they had checked all the CCTV cameras and there was no indication that anyone had entered her son’s apartment on November 26.

However, Poornima claimed there are three entrances to the apartment, and two of them, one through the garage and the other through the backdoor, do not have CCTV. This fact has been ignored by the police.

“The police are not listening to us,” said Poornima.