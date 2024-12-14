Bengaluru techie suicide | Silence, indifference prevail at apartment where he led isolated life

The tragic demise of techie Atul Subhash, allegedly driven to suicide due to domestic harassment, has drawn widespread attention from across the country. However, within the confines of his residence at Manjunath Layout near Munnekolalu, Bengaluru East, silence prevails.

This silence is not just the quietude of Atul’s death; it reflects the stoic indifference of apartment culture, a sentiment palpable to anyone visiting the apartment complex in Manjunath Layout. It was in his flat here that Atul took his own life on the night of December 9, consumed by despair.

When The Federal Karnataka visited the Dolphin Apartment on Friday (December 13), life appeared to be normal. The cultural apathy of the residents stood out - an unwillingness to engage with or acknowledge such tragedies.

An isolated life

Initially hesitant to respond, the apartment complex’s security staff eventually recounted the tragic events of December 9, expressing sympathy for Atul. His flat, located on a corner of the third floor, exuded an air of loneliness. Atul had been living alone in this flat since 2022 after his wife, Nikita Singhania, left following a domestic dispute.

Attempts to gather insights from neighbouring residents met with curt replies, often a standard “I don’t know.” Doors remained shut, and hallways empty, a striking testament to the solitude many apartment dwellers endure. The security personnel explained that most residents were away at work and reluctant to discuss the incident.