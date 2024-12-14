Bengaluru techie suicide | Silence, indifference prevail at apartment where he led isolated life
The tragic demise of techie Atul Subhash, allegedly driven to suicide due to domestic harassment, has drawn widespread attention from across the country. However, within the confines of his residence at Manjunath Layout near Munnekolalu, Bengaluru East, silence prevails.
This silence is not just the quietude of Atul’s death; it reflects the stoic indifference of apartment culture, a sentiment palpable to anyone visiting the apartment complex in Manjunath Layout. It was in his flat here that Atul took his own life on the night of December 9, consumed by despair.
When The Federal Karnataka visited the Dolphin Apartment on Friday (December 13), life appeared to be normal. The cultural apathy of the residents stood out - an unwillingness to engage with or acknowledge such tragedies.
An isolated life
Initially hesitant to respond, the apartment complex’s security staff eventually recounted the tragic events of December 9, expressing sympathy for Atul. His flat, located on a corner of the third floor, exuded an air of loneliness. Atul had been living alone in this flat since 2022 after his wife, Nikita Singhania, left following a domestic dispute.
Attempts to gather insights from neighbouring residents met with curt replies, often a standard “I don’t know.” Doors remained shut, and hallways empty, a striking testament to the solitude many apartment dwellers endure. The security personnel explained that most residents were away at work and reluctant to discuss the incident.
Voicing frustration
Descending to the ground floor, the team encountered utility workers who expressed shock upon learning about Atul’s suicide.
“We never imagined such an incident in this building,” said one of them.
Some local residents near the Dolphin Apartment conveyed sorrow for Atul, lamenting the circumstances that led to his death.
“This should not happen to anyone,” remarked GM Hanchinal, a nearby resident. Referring to Atul’s death note, which mentioned harassment, he said, “His suffering is deeply saddening. No one should have to endure such pain.”
A few residents even voiced frustration at the misuse of domestic violence laws, emphasising the need for reforms to address cases where men face harassment.
A lonely man in pain
According to security staffer Ganesh, Atul was a polite and reserved individual who maintained a low profile.
“He lived with his wife and son earlier, and they seemed happy. After his wife left, he became increasingly isolated. On Monday morning, while cleaning the third floor, I noticed his door was locked and looked through the window to discover he had taken his life,” Ganesh recounted.
Jagadeesh, another local resident, added, “It’s disheartening to learn about the reasons behind Atul’s suicide. Families face many challenges, and here, harassment by a wife has led to such a tragedy. Our society venerates women, but laws against domestic violence must not be misused to victimise men.”
A broader debate
Atul’s tragic death has deeply affected the local community, reigniting debates about the misuse of domestic violence laws and highlighting the plight of men who endure harassment.
His case underscores the urgent need for societal and legal introspection to prevent such tragedies in the future.