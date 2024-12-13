The Federal
x

Watch | Alimony cases: What if the wife earns more than the husband?

13 Dec 2024 8:00 AM IST  ( Updated:2024-12-13 02:31:02  )The Federal

Atul Subash's suicide, alleging harassment by his wife over divorce and bias by a judge, sparked debate. How does the court handle alimony cases?


Similar Posts

X
sidekick