Complaint filed against Tejashwi Yadav over two voter IDs

A police complaint has been filed against Tejashwi Yadav, Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly and RJD leader, alleging that he has two voter identity cards with different numbers.

Complaint filed by advocate

According to a report in ANI, the complaint has been filed by an advocate, Rajiv Ranjan. The report further stated that a case has not been registered yet.

The development comes days after the Election Commission (EC) sent a notice to the RJD leader stating that the voter ID card he showed to the media during a press conference on Saturday, alleging he was not included in the voter list, was not officially issued.

Debate over SIR

The incident comes at a time when a heated debate over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar is raging across the country, with the Monsoon Session of the Parliament facing repeated adjournments due to Opposition protest over the issue ahead of the Assembly elections in Bihar, which is due in October-November.

The draft electoral rolls have been published, and the Opposition parties have been alleging that the EC, at the behest of the BJP, have arbitrarily removed names of voters.

EC refuted Tejashwi

Earlier, the EC had refuted Tejashwi Yadav’s claim regarding his name being removed from the voter list, stating that his name was listed at serial number 416 of polling station number 204 at Patna's Bihar Animal Sciences University, reported the Hindustan Times.

Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday showed media persons that an online search for his EPIC number came up with the result “no records found”.

However, the EPIC number- RAB2916120 — was different from the one that the EC shared and which it said was valid for him in the 2015 and 2020 polls, too, stated the report.

Giriraj slams Tejashwi

Earlier on Monday, Union Textile Minister Giriraj Singh slammed the former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for questioning the EC over the SIR. He accused the two leaders of spreading "lies and confusion".

"Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav only lie and spread confusion. While lying about SIR (Special Intensive Revision), he lied about his own voter ID. This (ECI) is a Constitutional institution, but they did not spare this either; they criticised it. Someone who considers himself a future CM - if Tejashwi Yadav speaks such petty lies and spreads confusion, then that institution will definitely take the legal route," Singh told reporters as quoted by ANI.